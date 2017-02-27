Clinton County signs off on road swap

× Expand Photo provided The Clinton County Legislature signed off on the road trade agreement with the towns of Plattsburgh, Peru and Schuyler Falls to swap their portions of Military Turnpike Extension for county roads.

PLATTSBURGH — Three towns have agreed to swap out sections of Military Turnpike Extension for county-owned roads.

The Clinton County Legislature signed off on the trade agreement last week that will give a portion of Mannix Road to Peru, all of Mason Street to Schuyler Falls and a portion of Rand Hill Road to the town of Plattsburgh in exchange for their sections of Military Turnpike Extension.

Discussions between the three municipalities and county started late last year to enter into this trade agreement to better address residential needs.

Schuyler Falls Supervisor Rick Potiker, who spearheaded the swap, said the town receives several calls from Mason Street residents asking to put up mailboxes or fix ditches, which were all referred back to the county since road changes need approval from them first.

“Since our town hall and highway department are on that road,” he said, “it just made sense to turn it into a town road.”

Peru Supervisor Pete Glushko said the town switched their portion of Military Turnpike Extension for over a mile of the Mannix Road in hopes to address safety concerns.

The Military Turnpike and Brand Hollow Road intersection, Glushko said, has been the site of several accidents.

The town has considered putting up either a stop light or a flashing light to reduce the amount of car crashes.

The cost, Glushko said, would be around $200,000, which he said the town cannot afford.

“We’re hoping to see if the county will do something to make it safer,” he said.

Clinton County Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe said each of the participating towns now have to pass their own resolutions to make the trade final.

Town officials anticipate this to be completed sometime this month.