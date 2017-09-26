Clinton County supers vow to continue shared service momentum

× Expand File photo Following the completion of the state-mandated shared service initiative, Clinton County Supervisors Association Chairman Michael Cashman (left) said the organization will continue to explore ways to find savings. Cashman is pictured with state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (center) and state Assemblyman Billy Jones in Plattsburgh on Aug. 1, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH | A state-mandated panel of town and county officials resolved last month to share a number of government-provided services designed to drive down local property taxes.

A county takeover of the Rouses Point Police Department and City of Plattsburgh assessment services, among smaller procurement and plowing items, is estimated to generate a first-year savings of $700,000.

The state will cut the county a check once the ink dries.

But town officials have caught the collaborative bug and want to keep the momentum of the state’s shared service initiative going.

The Clinton County Supervisors Association has resolved to engage in ongoing discussions between town, village, city and county legislators to find possible savings.

All 14 towns agreed to move forward, said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who chairs the organization.

“We felt like it was important to not only pass a resolution to capture the mood of the supervisors about shared services, but also about opportunities moving forward,” Cashman said.

The panel meets monthly to discuss state and local issues, and working together is always a discussion topic.

The new ad hoc shared services group will get together at least twice annually.

“We’d like to include county legislators, state assemblymen and state senators to sit in and be a part of the panel as well,” Cashman said.

In addition to last month’s big-ticket items, intermunicipal agreements already exist between town highway departments and the county to plow roads, among other maintenance agreements.

Cashman has his sights on healthcare and envisions the creation of a consortium to lower costs.

“There are opportunities to think more creatively,” he said.

The state-mandated panels required counties to bring villages, towns and cities into the fold, but not school districts, which are the largest driver of property taxes in the state.

School districts did not participate in the panels in Clinton and Essex counties.

Asked if school districts would be brought into the fold, Cashman said, “I envision a seat at the table for lots of people in the region.”

“Anytime you get group of elected officials together to come up with a plan for general property tax savings is positive,” said Black Brook Supervisor Jon Douglass. “I think the countywide shared services program is a great concept the governor came up with.”

Counties that did not pass plans will be required to go back to the drawing board in 2018 — including Essex County, who said they’re eying a countywide EMS district.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a victory lap Monday in Bolton Landing.

“This year, by law, we made them meet. We made them come up with a plan for shared services. We did it on a relatively quick time basis. But they have come back with ideas for savings, which are obviously going to happen,” Cuomo said.