Clinton County to revise mutual aid plan

× The village of Rouses Point approved last week for the Rouses Point Volunteer Fire Department to adopt the changes of the county’s mutual aid plan. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office of Emergency Services is revising the county’s mutual aid system.

The changes would allow more manpower to be mobilized to combat fires.

The number of responding departments to structure fires would be bumped to three; or two for smaller incidents like brush fires.

“We’re making these changes to get more people on the scene sooner and to make a difference sooner,” said Director Eric Day. “We want to make sure the problem can be mitigated to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The revision is to combat the lack of volunteer firefighters in the area.

“It’s not the fault of any of the fire departments,” Day said. “They’re all doing the best they can, but it’s all about manpower.”

A second phase of the revisions will develop a box alarm system which would make back-up calls during structure fires much more efficient for the firefighters on the scene, said Day.

For example, instead of a fire department asking for a specific truck, they would ask for a second alarm and a third alarm in more intense structure fires.

The 22 fire districts in Clinton County would need to determine what their second or third alarm would be, said Day..

“It’s a work in progress,” he said, noting the complexity of the system.

The first phase must be approved by each fire district before going into effect sometime this spring.

The village of Rouses Point approved this change during last week’s board of trustees meeting.

Day said five departments in Clinton County have signed off on this revision to date.