Club getting gift of knowledge

HAGUE — A unique program about giving the gift of knowledge for gardening will the subject of the next Carillon Garden Club meeting.

The meeting is 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Hague Community Center, Route 8, in Hague.   

The program, “The Gift,” will start at 11:15 a.m.  All are welcome.

“The Gift” will be presented by Ami Busick, assisted by her mother and club member, Sharon Lonergan.

“This unique program will teach about a gift for giving or the gift of knowledge you keep for yourself,” Club President Ann Westervelt said. “When you combine this dynamic team and gardening, everyone will surely enjoy the program.”

Following the program, members and visitors will have lunches and goodies provided by club members. The club is seeking new members to help with its many beautification and civic projects.

“This is a perfect opportunity to get to know club members and the numerous club activities,” Westervelt said.

For more information about the club, contact Westervelt at 585-6548, or Joyce Cooper, membership chairperson, at 585-2640.

