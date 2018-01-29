CNB giving away teddy bears for Valentine’s Day

× Expand Photo provided Medara Sherman, branch manager of the Champlain National Bank’s Elizabethtown and Westport locations, holds one of the teddy bears up for grabs in the bank’s latest drawing.

ELIZABETHTOWN | To show a little love to their clients this Valentine’s Day, Champlain National Bank will host a drawing in each of its branches for a large Vermont Teddy Bear, as a gesture of thanks to the communities who have supported the bank for the past 109 years.

In the lobby of the bank’s 10 branches in Willsboro, Westport, Elizabethtown, Crown Point, Keene, Plattsburgh, Champlain, Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, a huge bear sits, waiting to go home with a lucky child.

Anyone can stop by to enter his or her child’s name into the drawing, as long as the child is 12 years of age or younger.

There will be no purchase necessary to enter, and the drawings will be held on Monday, Feb. 12 and the winners will be notified by phone.

“We are so thankful for the people of the North Country and Adirondacks for choosing to bank local with us,” Director of Marketing Jackie Hallock said. “This is a small way to show our appreciation and to have some fun during the winter months.”