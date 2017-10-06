Co-op building a following

× Expand Photo provided Clerk Christian Hodges checks out a customer at the Ticonderoga Natural Food Co-Op, while Manager Penny Monjeau (right) looks on.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Operative is ending the year with lots of participation and increased products.

Manager Penny Monjeau said membership is up to 355, a significant increase over last tear.

“We had a good summer,” she said. “We managed to achieve a lofty goal. It really is excellent.”

People have been very supportive of the co-op since it opened in 2015, she said.

“There’s a lot of love for the co-op,” she said. “We’ve also increased our stock. We restock weekly. We have a lot of different products.”

Monjeau said co-operatives began in England in 1844 when people got together to sell their wares.

“The benefit is there for farms, businesspeople,” she said. “There are 20 different farmers I can help sell for. I’m one person working for everybody.

“We want to support our local farmers and we want people to shop local. There’s a benefit to high quality, flavorful, fresh food that isn’t always available elsewhere.”

The co-op sells nutritious, regionally-produced foods, she said.

“People are trying to have better diets,” Monjeau said. “When you focus on quality you get a better diet. When you eat nutritional foods you do better in the long run. You focus on quality and get healthy bodies.”

They can order and stock some things people ask for, she said.

“We’re a consumer co-operative, so members suggest the production and distribution of the food supply at the co-operative,” she said. “We can help you with your food goals. If you’re a foodie or a gourmet, we can help.”

This year, at Thanksgiving they will have local fresh turkeys available.

“You can sign up for them, even order one with all the trimmings,” she said. “We’re working to meet as many needs as we can in the community.”

The co-op at 111 Montcalm St. is one of the draws to Ticonderoga’s downtown, she said. Also, people don’t have to be members to shop there, although members get to buy at a discount.

“Just drop by the store and see what we have, talk with us,” Monjeau said. “No one will be disappointed, and you can take a few fresh-baked cookies home.”