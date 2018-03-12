Co-Op gets an upgrade

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Operative has acquired a new commercial freezer using grant money.

Co-Operative Manager Penny Monjeau said the co-op has been growing since its inception in 2015.

“With grant money we received from Clinton and Essex Healthy Schools and Communities, we purchased a brand-new, $5,000 double-door commercial freezer to better showcase some healthy options we have available,” she said. “The Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce was instrumental in helping us get this grant.”

Monjeau said the Natural Foods Co-Op has been a big part of the landscape of downtown Montcalm Street, offering people more local and organic food choices.

“(This year) will bring many changes for the Co-Op,” said Co-Operative Board President Eric Stoddard. “It’s a very exciting time, as we’ve had a benchmark year, with membership growing to 386. We have a goal of 500 members by the end of summer.”

Monjeau said the co-op accepts cash, check, credit and EBT cards, and Apple Pay.

“Everyone can shop and anyone can join and be an owner,” she said. “Stop in and look around Monday through Saturday. We partner with over 25 different local producers and farmers from this area and offer a large amount of hard to find items as well.”

The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Operative is a member-owned, board/volunteer run, manager-operated local grocery store open to the public year-round.