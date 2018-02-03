Co-Op invites networkers

× The next Ticonderoga area networking event is at the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op on Montcalm Street. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Operative in downtown Ticonderoga will host the next networking event in town just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The After Business Mixer is Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Natural Foods Co-Op at 111 Montcalm St.

Sponsors providing door prizes are BridgePoint Communication, Christopher Chevrolet Buick, Commerce Park Self Storage, and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

“The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op is pleased to be hosting a warm and cozy pre-Valentine’s mixer,” said Co-Op Manager Penny Monjeau. “We’re extremely proud of the work the Chamber of Commerce has done here in the Ticonderoga area.

“We see a great future for this wonderful region. Businesses need to work together to make our town and area strong and live up to our potential.”

She said the chamber is “the four-wheel drive vehicle that will get us where we need to go, especially when it’s -25 and we have a foot of snow.”

Winter in the Adirondacks is hard, she said, but people manage.

“We live here, we are your neighbors, we freeze and thaw and hunker down,” she said. “We do not melt. For a business in the winter here it takes survival tools to thrive. The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is a survival tool that must be utilized by its members.”

Monjeau said the Co-Op invites fellow chamber members, businesses, and organizations to come in from the cold and enjoy local maple cocktails and local and organic snacks as part of the networking event.

The Ticonderoga Natural Food Co-Operative is a member-owned, board/volunteer run, manager-operated local grocery store open to the public year round.

Products include local and organic produce, local roasted organic coffee, local tea, cage free eggs, glass bottled old fashioned milk, artisan local cheeses, kombucha on tap, grass fed beef, Vermont poultry, local honey and maple syrup, local bread, organic breads from the Vermont Bread Company, local yogurt from North Country Creamery, local jams and jellies, local chocolate, local pasta and sauces, global cuisine options, vegan, paleo and gluten free.

“Your health matters and the Co-Op would like to help the community eat and cook with love,” Monjeau said.