CO rock outfit to make Plattsburgh stop

× Expand Photo provided Colorado-based rock outfit Augustus will perform at the Monopole in downtown Plattsburgh on Sept. 28.

PLATTSBURGH | Colorado-based rock outfit Augustus will make their Plattsburgh debut at the Monopole later this month.

Ahead of their fourth release, the band has embarked on a jam-packed three week national tour — 19 gigs in 22 days.

Many may try to harken back to the heyday of rock and roll, but few pull it off as authentically as Augustus.

“I would say it has hints of rock, Bowie-esque classic rock,” Guitarist Jim Herlihy told The Sun. “It’s going to be pretty grungy and dirty — but kind of beautiful as well.”

Augustus boasts a brand of rock and roll that carries a certain nuance, a result no doubt of the band’s origins.

The rock quartet has seen a Bob Dylan-esque transformation, moving from playing acoustic, folksy music as a trio into the loud, electric realm.

The change came in part through a change in the band’s lineup, Herlihy said.

“(Our cellist) quit the band — amicably, but quickly,” he said. “While he was in the band, we had started transitioning. The sound had started to shift. But when he left, we had to decide whether to replace him and get another cellist, or move forward.”

Rock and roll it is.

“That’s what we decided,” he said.

Not long afterward , he current lineup was born.

NEW ALBUM IN THE WORKS

Augustus’ next album is currently in preproduction.

Herlihy expects it’ll be fully tracked by the end of the year. Until then, the band will be playing the songs on this tour.

“We’ve recorded three albums,” he said, when asked if the band preferred touring or recording. “There’s definitely a dark period where we hate ourselves.”

Herlihy laughed, noting that the band tinkers with each song over and over until they come to love the songs.

“Ultimately, we go through that, then we finish and say ‘I can’t wait to go back,’” he said. “We have a love-hate relationship with recording.”

But playing live — that’s different.

“We love playing live,” said Herlihy. “That’s my favorite thing.”

For those interested in seeing the band do their thing, visit augustusband.com or facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh for more information. The band is set to take the stage at the Monopole on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.