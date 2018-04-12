Coach Mary ann Bump fondly recalled

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Langworthy A fundraiser for a scholarship honoring the late Mary ann Bump, beloved Warrensburg teacher and coach, is to be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday April 19 at Echo Lake Lodge.

WARRENSBURG | With a memorial scholarship fundraiser approaching for beloved Warrensburg Central School teacher and coach Mary ann Bump, her former students and fellow teachers talked about her character and the positive impact she had on their lives.

30 YEARS OF SERVICE

The fundraiser for the Mary ann Bump Scholarship is to be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday April 19 at Echo Lake Lodge in Warrensburg.

Mary ann Bump died Jan 26 at her second home in Rockledge, Fla. following a 13-year battle with cancer.

For over 30 years, Bump mentored hundreds of students with her ever-present positive attitude — not only through her work as a coach and physical education teacher, but by providing the younger generation with skills to pursue their individual paths in life, her former students and fellow teachers said recently.

Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell said Bump was legendary not only for developing skills in her athletes, but for inspiring others through her remarkable positivism, caring attitude and inclusiveness — as well as how she nurtured team spirit.

“Mary ann Bump was an outstanding human being,” he said. “For Mary ann, it was not about winning or losing in athletics — it was what kind of person you are.”

Bump retired from Warrensburg Central in 2013, after coaching field hockey and softball for 28 years.

Bump’s softball teams were state Class D finalists from 1993 through 1995, and her 2007 field hockey team reached the state Class C final.

Her field hockey teams won five Section II titles in the mid-1990s and the 2000s. During that era, she was awarded regional Field Hockey Coach of the Year three times. In 1995, she was named the area’s Softball Coach of the Year.

Duell, who worked alongside Bump for 10 years as a teacher then 15 years as an administrator, said he had “never met a better person” and that Bump “had an uncanny ability to slow things down and give you a different perspective.”

“Her ‘lessons’ were more about life than about sports,” he continued. “She was a great mentor and friend to me and countless other teachers, students and friends — she has literally touched thousands of lives.”