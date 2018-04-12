Coach Mary ann Bump fondly recalled

Photo courtesy of Amy Langworthy
WARRENSBURG | With a memorial scholarship fundraiser approaching for beloved Warrensburg Central School teacher and coach Mary ann Bump, her former students and fellow teachers talked about her character and the positive impact she had on their lives.
30 YEARS OF SERVICE
The fundraiser for the Mary ann Bump Scholarship is to be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday April 19 at Echo Lake Lodge in Warrensburg.
Mary ann Bump died Jan 26 at her second home in Rockledge, Fla. following a 13-year battle with cancer.
For over 30 years, Bump mentored hundreds of students with her ever-present positive attitude — not only through her work as a coach and physical education teacher, but by providing the younger generation with skills to pursue their individual paths in life, her former students and fellow teachers said recently.
Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell said Bump was legendary not only for developing skills in her athletes, but for inspiring others through her remarkable positivism, caring attitude and inclusiveness — as well as how she nurtured team spirit.
“Mary ann Bump was an outstanding human being,” he said. “For Mary ann, it was not about winning or losing in athletics — it was what kind of person you are.”
Bump retired from Warrensburg Central in 2013, after coaching field hockey and softball for 28 years.
Bump’s softball teams were state Class D finalists from 1993 through 1995, and her 2007 field hockey team reached the state Class C final.
Her field hockey teams won five Section II titles in the mid-1990s and the 2000s. During that era, she was awarded regional Field Hockey Coach of the Year three times. In 1995, she was named the area’s Softball Coach of the Year.
Duell, who worked alongside Bump for 10 years as a teacher then 15 years as an administrator, said he had “never met a better person” and that Bump “had an uncanny ability to slow things down and give you a different perspective.”
“Her ‘lessons’ were more about life than about sports,” he continued. “She was a great mentor and friend to me and countless other teachers, students and friends — she has literally touched thousands of lives.”
‘EPITOME OF A COACH’
Bump coached Sara Rumrill — one of Section II’s most outstanding softball pitchers ever — for six years in the 1990s when the WCS softball team won Sectional trophies and competed for state championship titles.
“She was the epitome of a coach, teacher and friend,” Rumrill said, noting that Bump had been her elementary physical education teacher, softball coach from grades 7 through 12, then Bump attended her college games after helping her navigate the recruiting process. Later, when Rumrill became a WCS elementary teacher, Bump was Rumrill’s colleague and close friend.
“Mary ann had incredible character — She never dwelled on the negative, she was always positive, talking about what you could do to change things,” Rumrill said. “As a coach and with real-world life issues, she was always so encouraging. Anybody that ever encountered Mary ann was a better person afterwards.”
SELFLESS CHARACTER
Bonnie (Trapasso) Roth, a WCS student athlete in the mid-1980s, then a coach alongside Bump in early 1990s and for years served as the school’s Dean of Students, said that Bump was adept at motivating students, encouraging them, on and off the field, to work hard toward goals. She added that her daughters Abby and Kerrigan described Bump as “very selfless.”
“Mary ann was dedicated and strong, always helping you find the best in yourself; she was family to all of us.”
Bonnie, Abby and Kerrigan Roth were all very accomplished student-athletes at Warrensburg High.
Warrensburg Elementary Principal Amy (Monroe) Langworthy, a star athlete on Bump’s teams in the mid-1980s, recalled not only Bump’s rigorous conditioning routines and high expectations, but how she encouraged everyone to reach their full potential personally.
“For Coach Bump, it was not only about athletics, it was about making good choices in life, being a leader, persevering and having fun with what you do,” she said, noting how Bump had a gift of knowing how to connect and motivate her student-athletes.
WCS Athletic Director Scott Smith said Bump’s positivism and character prompted her students and fellow teachers to hold her in the highest respect, and that he had learned a lot from her.
“She was very positive, even on her sickest of days, and it inspired students — she lived every day to the fullest,” he said. “She mentored kids of all abilities — she had such a way with everyone — and her teams were always the hardest working, best prepared teams.”
Kim (Lamy) McKenna, catcher for WCS softball between 1993 and 1995, recalled how she and dozens of other students continued their friendships with Bump after graduation, and how her optimism continued to brighten others’ lives.
“Mary ann was a very genuine, heartfelt person — she never strayed from her beliefs and her demeanor — she honestly cared for and loved her athletes and others. If you needed anything, she was always there for you,” McKenna said. “Life was always good in her eyes.”
In 2014, the Warrensburg Town Board dedicated the sports field at the town recreation complex off Library Avenue in honor of Bump, noting how she’d impacted the lives of hundreds of students over three decades.
EVENT DETAILS
The event on Thursday, April 19 will feature raffles, gift baskets, goods and services offered through a silent auction, as well as an evening filled with sharing memories.
Drawings begin at 7:45 p.m., but people don’t need to be present to win raffle items. An entry donation of $5 for individuals and $10 for families secures a sheet of 25 raffle tickets — more of which are available for an additional sum.