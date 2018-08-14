Coal gas clean-up on schedule in Saranac Lake

× 1 of 3 Expand A sprung structure at Pontiac Bay doesn’t have the artistic quality of the ice palace built there during Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival, but it does protect air-quality as sediment is excavated from Pontiac Bay for dewatering. The site is in active work mode to clean up coal gasification sludge here and up along parts of Brandy Brook where the village once had a plant to make gas for streetlights. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

Riverlogs found in Pontiac Bay

SARANAC LAKE | The white, barn-like tent over Pontiac Bay isn’t a summer version of an ice palace.

It’s called a “sprung structure,” and functions as a dewatering area: An air-quality contained enclosure where sediment dredged from the floor of Lake Flower is dewatered and placed on barges to be moved to transfer stations or further treatment.

Air exchange equipment maintains air quality inside and around the sprung structure and tracks any trace of volatile compounds that could escape the process.

Contamination at the Saranac Lake superfund site is the result coal gasification, a process used until about 1940 in the village to make coal gas for streetlights and other appliances.

The former Saranac Lake Gas Co. Inc. was built on Payeville Road and toxins leftover from the plant leeched into Brandy Brook there and ran downstream into Lake Flower.

Remediation decisions were issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in three sections, each drew from several options.

Costs anticipated $14.6 million for remedy at the gas plant site off Payeville Road, $9.2 million for excavation at Pontiac Bay and $3.7 million at Brandy Brook.

The entire project, Saranac Lake Gas Plant, was contracted to LAND Remediation Inc. of Waterford, New York with engineering and construction management from MACTEC out of Portland, Maine. DEC is project manager.

Remediation work expects to remove a total near 20,265 cubic yards of soil impacted by the manufactured gas, according to LAND Remediation’s Construction’s work plan.

Approximately 3,340 tons of soil/sediment will be removed.

Manufactured gas plant contaminants being pulled out of lake sediment include coal tar, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene) compounds, according to DEC documents.

During site review, BTEX compounds were detected up to 6.7 parts per million (ppm) and total PAHs were detected up to 948 ppm at Lake Flower.

At Brandy Brook, BTEX compounds were detected up to 36 ppm with PAHs detected up to 3.9 ppm.

“PAHs are substances that can be created from the incomplete burning of coal and oil,” DEC said in a project update.

“BTEX compounds are volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are found in petroleum and petroleum products. VOCs can easily become vapors or gases.”

And that is why the big white tent sits on Pontiac Bay.

The excavated material “is loaded onto trucks within the sprung structure which contains an air filtration system,” DEC said in its update.

“This controls odors, dust and other nuisances from leaving the site. Additionally, odor control solutions are used during dredging activities.”

In addition, DEC said, air quality is being monitored upwind and downwind from the project site.

“One monitor is placed upwind and three are placed downwind to monitor particulate levels in the area. No visible dust should leave the work areas, and if air monitors detect dust above action levels, work will be stopped until corrective measures are in place.”

Sediment that tests safe can be reused as backfill or solidified.

At the gas plant site, a 1.37-acre area will be treated with in-situ solidification, where soil mixed with solidifying agents to reduce permeability and thus eliminate groundwater contamination.

At public hearings, residents had asked what would happen to contaminated soil.

DEC explained that “only soil that meets commercial standards can remain on site and be used for fill under the site cover.”

Work at Pontiac Bay and Brandy Brook are on schedule, proceeding as planned, according to DEC.

× Expand Map/NYSDEC Saranac Lake Gas project documents Superfund cleanup at Pontiac Bay was mapped by contractors at LAND Remediation Inc. out of Waterford, New York, with engineering and construction management from MACTEC out of Portland, Maine. DEC is project manager.

Removal of contaminated sediment from Pontiac Bay will be completed by fall and subsequent restoration of the bay, adjacent lands and the DEC Lake Flower Boat Launch will be nearly complete before winter, DEC said in an update.

The site will be restored in time for ice palace construction in 2019.

In addition, DEC said monitoring wells would be installed around the former gas plant “to ensure the remedy is functioning as designed and constructed.”

Excavated sediment from Pontiac Bay will be sampled and disposed of at permitted facilities, DEC said.

Lake depth at Pontiac Bay after excavation will be evaluated to assess a need for fill.

The remediation project was put in motion last April after several years of research and public information sessions.

At Brandy Brook, contaminated sediments and soils will be removed by fall and most of the remediation work is expected to be done by winter.

Any unfinished restoration work will be completed in spring 2019, DEC said.

A chain-link fence with mesh surrounds the work area on Lake Flower.

Excavation zones were mapped by depth and detailed along with site plans for the sprung structure, fencing, water curtains and equipment.

The DEC boat launch at Lake Flower is open, with parking space for trailers and trucks across Route 86 at the closed Nona Fina restaurant.

While digging into the lake bottom, operators uncovered a collection of river logs, apparently “sinkers” leftover from log drives down the Saranac River.

DEC is working to identify what logging companies they might have once belonged to.