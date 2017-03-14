Coalition briefs county on anti-heroin efforts

× The Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition is making inroads in combating opioid use, reported Linda Beers and Kristy Sprague, both co-chairs, to the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 13. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — Nearly a year after receiving a $120,000 state health foundation grant to combat opiate abuse, members of a local coalition said they are making inroads in combating the epidemic.

The Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition briefed lawmakers on their educational outreach efforts in local school districts, including a meeting with district superintendents from Clinton and Essex counties, as well as the development and execution of learning modules.

Local addicts are also being connected with appropriate resources for treatment, intervention and recovery.

“We’re hooking them up with mental health services, and it’s been extremely successful,” said Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers, a co-chair.

Advertising campaigns in local newspapers have actually fielded calls from community members seeking help, Beers said.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said ECHO members traveled to Albany recently to learn more about an initiative designed to redirect low-level offenders into voluntary treatment programs.

“What they try to do is divert before the person is arrested into certain programs,” Sprague said.

The client is then paired with a case manager and hooked into program with an appropriate support network.

The program, called LEAD, will ideally lead to cost savings and reduced recidivism.

But, Sprague said, the Seattle-pioneered initiative can be a tough sell for law enforcement, who are mindful of the balance between arresting suspects to protect communities while also steering people into diversion programs.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s definitely an option in our community,” Sprague said.

Emphasis will also be placed on reducing stigma among addicts and eliminating barriers to treatment.

“We’re building awareness, and we’re building it together,” Beers said.

Formed in May 2015, ECHO contains a broad cross-section of 40 stakeholders across Essex County.

The grant funds, awarded last spring, allowed for the hiring of an outreach coordinator, who sits on six coalitions across the region, making it easier to synergize resources and strategies.

The presentation on Monday comes weeks after a county department of public works employee found syringes on a Port Henry road and posted them to Facebook, sparking widespread public discussion.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he gets at least three calls each week about discarded needles in his community.

“It’s a significant problem in my community and all communities,” Scozzafava said.

Scozzafava said he wants ECHO to host a community forum this spring in Moriah.

“I think we really need a community forum. This issue is not going to go away,” he said.

ECHO’s activities join ongoing efforts at the state level to combat the epidemic.

Building on last year’s comprehensive series of executive proposals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year proposed further initiatives.

His six-point plan calls for insurance reforms to make authorization for treatment easier, giving health care providers more access to buprenorphine and establishing “recovery high schools” to help young people in recovery finish school.

The governor also increased access to naloxone, an anti-overdose antidote, to local first responders.

Beers said while usage was tough to track in the county, its use has increased.

EMS Director Patty Bashaw confirmed naloxone has been used to save lives here.

But others have died before a medical professional could administer the nasal spray.

“I can tell you for a fact we’ve had several reversals in our county, and several deaths when law enforcement was not able to do anything,” Bashaw said.