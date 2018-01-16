Coalition pushes governor to reform forest tax law

× Expand Pete DeMola Supporters of reforming the state’s Forest Tax Abatement Program say the measure will help bolster the local economy while also safeguarding against climate change. Pictured here: A logged lot near Westport, New York. PLATTSBURGH | Forestry associations, environmental groups and state lawmakers are asking the governor to prioritize reform of a program designed to preserve timberlands by giving private forest owners tax breaks and other incentives. Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a series of reforms to the Forest Tax Abatement Program last year, but the issue failed to gain traction. Now as the governor prepares to roll out his 2018-19 budget plan on Tuesday, the group is renewing its push to see the reforms become law. UP TO 80 PERCENT Commonly known as 480-a, the state Department of Environmental Conservation-managed program offers private landowners who own at least 50 contiguous acres of timberland tax deductions and other economic benefits in exchange for sustainably managing the forests on their property through long-term planning. The plans serve as somewhat of a blueprint for the parcels, mapping out work schedules, objectives for forest health and provisions to maintain wildlife habitat. The program offers up to an 80 percent reduction of property assessment. But while 75 percent of the state’s forests are privately held, only 7 percent of eligible landowners participate, according to the governor’s 2017 State of the State agenda. “Unfortunately, conversion of private forests to non-forest uses like subdividing the land for development as well as unsustainable, exploitive ‘value liquidation harvests’ remain a concern in New York state,” the report reads. These practices, the report continues, “negatively impact tree species diversity and long-term economic value of the land, and leave genetically inferior trees standing — and are, in large part, caused by the pressure of high property taxes.” The Empire Forests for the Future Initiative contains a six-point platform for boosting enrollment. The provisions include lessening administrative burdens, expanding eligibility to include both 25-acre parcels and open land, establishing grant programs and providing financial relief to local governments who are “significantly impacted” by the program. ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS By expanding access and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for entry, more forest landowners will be encouraged to enroll in the program, advocates say. John Bartow, executive director of Empire State Forest Products Association (ESFPA), called it a “win-win” for both owners and the state.

“The current program overburdens property owners with cumbersome regulations and excessively complex requirements for participation,” Bartow said in a statement. ESFPA is joined by local and national environmental groups who argue good forestry practices aid in mitigating climate change through carbon sequestration. Cuomo has made thwarting changes in federal policy a centerpiece of his administration since President Trump took office a year ago this week — including rollbacks to environmental safeguards. “As the federal government fails to take the lead in enacting proactive policies to combat climate change, we have a moral obligation to do what we can at the state and local level,” said Jessica Ottney Mahar, policy director of The Nature Conservancy in New York, in a statement. She called reforming the law a “forward-looking way for New York to do its part and have our forest landowners mitigate climate change by sequestering carbon and putting their land to work, to the benefit of both themselves and their communities.” The business sector has also signed on, citing the economic benefits to the forest industry, which employs 60,000 New Yorkers who receive over $2.5 billion in annual wages, according to The Business Council of New York State. “The future of those jobs is connected to the continued maintenance and viability of our forest lands,” said Darren Suarez, director of government affairs for The Business Council of New York State, in a statement. STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) supports the reforms. “Over the years, we have created tremendous initiatives to support the conservation of publicly-owned forests in New York, and the time is ripe for us to address the private forest lands that make up 75 percent of the forest lands in the state,” Little said in a statement. Assemblywoman Addie A.E. Jenne, who represents St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties, said healthy forests support the biomass industry, a job generator in the North Country. But restrictions to entering the program, said Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), dissuade forest owners from accessing the benefits of the existing law. Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) was more cautious. “Maintaining private forest lands as working forest is good for both the environment and our North Country economy,” Stec told The Sun in an email. “I support modifying 480 / 480-a to further achieve this goal.”