Cobb camp attacks Stefanik for not attending veterans event — that she attended

PLATTSBURGH | The Tedra Cobb campaign is slamming Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) for allegedly skipping a picnic for veterans in order to attend a campaign rally.

“Recently, Stefanik specifically bailed without notice to an annual veterans picnic,” wrote Cobb campaign spokesman Brian Phillips, Jr. in an email to The Sun on Sunday when asked to respond to comments the candidate made at a campaign rally in Glens Falls. “Instead, she went to a rally to gloat about specifics.”

The campaign repeated the same claims in a formal press statement on Monday touting a veterans roundtable Cobb held in Plattsburgh over the weekend.

“On Saturday, Rep. Stefanik was absent for a veterans picnic that she planned. She is no stranger to this lack of respect for our veterans,” said a statement attributed to Phillips.

But it turns out Stefanik did attend the picnic, which was held the previous Saturday in Johnstown — not this past weekend when the lawmaker rallied voters in Glens Falls.

“Great to stop by Assemblyman Marc Butler’s Annual Veterans Picnic in Johnstown at the Pine Tree Rifle Club! Enjoyed chatting with Fulton County constituents,” wrote Stefanik on Twitter on Sept. 16.

The Cobb campaign didn’t immediately respond for comment when asked about the discrepancy.

The genesis of the claim appeared to be a letter published on Sept. 21 in the The Leader-Herald by Gary S. Locatelli.

“On Saturday retiring 118th District Assemblyman Marc Butler had the annual picnic for veterans at the Pine Tree Rifle Club,” wrote Locatelli. “Congresswoman for the 21st District Elise Stefanik was scheduled to speak but no showed up to the event. This was not only disrespectful to the veterans in attendance, as well as Assemblyman Butler, but to all in this Congressional District.”

Locatelli admitted he was wrong on Saturday, but did not retract the letter.

“However, it would have been nice though if she had bothered to show up when she was supposed to and not hours later after almost everyone left as the pictures here show,” Locatelli wrote on Facebook.

A publicly-listed home number for Locatelli was not in service on Monday.

"The Cobb campaign's latest example of ineptitude affirms Tedra Cobb's status as the worst Democratic congressional candidate in America," said Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar. "Regardless of political affiliation, North Country voters deserve and expect better from political candidates like Tedra Cobb who won't say what they mean, who offer no policy solutions and who take no responsibility for their own failures."

This isn't the first time Cobb has disseminated poorly-vetted information in public.

Cobb criticized Stefanik at a forum in Long Lake in May for posting a photo of a watch on social media at the same time Congress was debating strengthening job requirements for SNAP eligibility as part of the Farm Bill.

“She put it on Instagram and said, ‘Oh look, I got it for $119,’” said Cobb. “Yesterday I was at a meet and greet, and a woman said that her daughter has cerebral palsy and is blind. Her food stamp SNAP benefit went from $120 to $107 for the month. Elise Stefanik does not understand our needs, our concerns, our challenges.”

Cobb's comments resembled language a Twitter user issued just four days earlier in a post critical of the watch.

But both comments were inaccurate.

Stefanik's post on Instagram did not cite prices, but rather detailed the lawmaker's excitement following the conclusion of a marathon mark-up session of the National Defense Authorization Act, the legislation that President Trump ultimately signed three months later at Fort Drum.

"14.5 hour markup ending a bit past 12:30 am to pass the #FY19NDAA out of the bipartisan House Armed Services Committee," wrote Stefanik.

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.

This story has been updated.