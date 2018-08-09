Cobb attempt to create new ballot line hits roadblock

× Expand File photo Supporters of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) are challenging Tedra Cobb's attempt to form a new ballot line ahead of November's general election.

PLATTSBURGH | Tedra Cobb’s effort to start her own ballot line has hit a legal speed bump.

Republicans have formally filed specific objections to signatures the Democrat submitted to the state Board of Elections late last month to create the new line.

Cobb, who aims to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in November, announced her campaign had filed 3,976 signatures in an effort to form CD 21 Unites on July 31.

But the Stefanik campaign contends 3,730 were filed, over 2,000 signatures of which allegedly contain over 2,500 irregularities.

“It’s very simple to comply with the rules governing gathering petitions,” said James Walsh, the Stefanik campaign’s attorney for ballot access. “The petitions that were filed do not comply.”

'A TEAM EFFORT'

Steve Ramant filed specific challenges on Wednesday, claiming the petitions contain numerous irregularities, including misspelled names, incorrect addresses and missing information.

If a state Board of Elections review finds even a portion of his concerns legitimate, it could knock the number of valid signatures down below the 3,500 signature threshold required for ballot access.

Ramant, who lives in Hague, also contends whiteout was used on the forms, according to the objections, while other signers have listed addresses outside of New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“Anybody from the state of New York can carry, but you need to reside in the district to sign,” Walsh told The Sun. “There’s many, many pieces of missing information.”

Ramant said he supports Stefanik, who is running for a third term, but said that didn’t have any bearing on his decision to challenge the petitions.

“It was a team effort that found these irregularities and brought them to light,” Ramant told The Sun. “It basically boils down to the blatant number of irregularities that were on the petitions. These aren’t difficult to do correctly. People running for office should have a proper understanding of how to fill them out.”

Craig A. Sweet of Queensbury also filed objections, according to legal documents.

EXAMINATION PENDING

Only registered voters who did not sign a primary petition for any party earlier this spring are eligible to sign independent petitions, which are often used by candidates to cast a wider net for votes during the general election.

The challenge will be now be adjudicated by the state Board of Elections, where a bipartisan team will examine the petitions to determine the validity of each objection.

Following the review, election commissioners will vote to accept or decline the findings.

Each party would then have three days to appeal the decision.

Regardless of the outcome, Cobb will be on the ballot on the Democratic line in November.

The Working Families Party has also been working with the Cobb campaign to give the candidate their ballot line, party officials told The Sun last week.

USUAL HARDBALL

Challenging petitions is a political tactic commonly used by both sides in hard-fought campaigns.

Cobb ultimately fended off four rivals at the ballot box to win the Democratic nomination in June.

A surrogate for her campaign filed general objections against Stefanik and ex-candidate Emily Martz in April.

"We want the opportunity to review the petitions to ensure that the integrity of this critical piece of our democratic process is upheld,” said Mike Szustak, her then-campaign manager, at the time. “Candidates for high office need to be held to the highest standard and we want to ensure that those who seek to represent us have followed the rules thoroughly."

Those objections ultimately fizzled.

But candidate David Mastrianni was ultimately bounced from the race following a successful specific challenge from a supporter of Don Boyajian, who dropped out of the race weeks later to run for a state Assembly seat.

'NIT-PICKING'

The Stefanik campaign accused the Cobb campaign of having double standards.

“The residents of the 21st Congressional District have filed challenges to the Cobb campaign’s flawed submission to the Board of Elections, and look forward to continuing to hold Taxin’ Tedra to her own standards,” said Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar in a statement, referring to a Trump-like sobriquet penned by the campaign earlier this summer.

(Cobb has called those attacks misleading, and the Post-Star fact-checked the campaign's latest ad on Wednesday, concluding that those claims are "exaggerated.")

Cobb shrugged off the challenges, dismissing them as "nit-picking."

"Running early TV ads, begging President Trump to visit and nit-picking petitions collected by hundreds of volunteers add up to one scared campaign and for good reason,” Cobb told The Sun in an email. “Elise Stefanik voted to repeal the ACA which would have thrown 64,000 people off their coverage and closed down rural hospitals while she took hundreds of thousands of dollars from drug companies, insurance companies and their lobbyists for her campaign.”