Cobb bid for independent ballot line falls flat

× Expand File photo The state Board of Elections on Wednesday ruled hundreds of signatures submitted by Tedra Cobb for an independent ballot line to be invalid.

ALBANY | The state Board of Elections formally voted Wednesday to invalidate 572 signatures submitted by the Tedra Cobb campaign in an effort to launch a new ballot line.

Cobb needed 3,500 signatures to start the CD 21 Unites line, and the agency's ruling officially knocked the campaign below the acceptable threshold.

Cobb, the Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, aims to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in November.

Voters who did not sign a petition for another challenger were eligible to sign the petitions, an effort commonly used by campaigns to expand a candidate's base of appeal.

A pair of Stefanik supporters submitted the challenges earlier this month.

Representatives from each campaign attended a hearing on Monday, according to John Conklin, a spokesman for the state Board of Elections.

“The hearing officer’s recommendation is that the petition is invalid,” Conklin told The Sun.

The decision on Wednesday did not map out the precise irregularities, but Conklin said the review determined some of the signatories were not registered to vote, while others listed incorrect addresses.

“We did a line by line,” he said.

While Cobb can file appeal within three days, the campaign declined to do so.

“Rather than battle Stefanik's high-dollar attorneys, our campaign accepts the NYS Board of Elections’ decision that we were 343 signatures short,” said Cobb in a statement.

Cobb will remain on the ballot as the Democratic and Women’s Equality Party candidate.

The Working Families Party is currently working with the candidate to give her their line.

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.

COBB CLAIMS SUPPRESSION

The Cobb campaign initially said they submitted 3,976 signatures by the July 31 deadline.

But the final official count from the state Board of Elections was 3,729.

While Cobb appeared to brace for a loss on Monday, she appeared buoyed that the campaign had “over 100 new volunteers who carried petitions and collected more than 3,700 signatures in just three weeks.”

“Regardless of the Board’s decision, we are deeply grateful and proud of our volunteers’ efforts to mobilize and reach new voters who are now engaged in this election and are part of the democratic process,” said the campaign in a statement.

Cobb last week accused the Stefanik campaign of “voter suppression," citing a lawsuit filed by the campaign to nullify the signatures before the Board of Elections had issued a formal ruling.

“Subverting this process is nothing short of voter suppression,” said Cobb. “Stefanik is suppressing her own constituents’ political voice.”

But the process is not uncommon in hard-fought political races, allowing campaigns an additional option to litigate if they disagree with the Board of Elections’ ruling — like if the board won’t invalid a signature, for instance.

“It is a standard practice,” said James Walsh, the Stefanik campaign’s attorney for ballot access. “It’s very common to have a general objection, and then a specific, and then bring a lawsuit.”

'HIGHEST STANDARD'

The Cobb campaign themselves issued general challenges to several opponents during the Democratic primary, arguing petition challenges are necessary to “ensure that the integrity of this critical piece of our democratic process is upheld.”

“Candidates for elected office need to be held to the highest standard and we want to ensure that those who seek to represent us have followed the rules thoroughly," said then campaign manager Mike Szustak.

The Stefanik campaign noted the bipartisan makeup of the commissioners of the state Board of Elections.

"Congresswoman Elise Stefanik looks forward to appearing on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform Party ballot lines and to winning the election this November," said Lenny Alcivar, campaign spokesman.

But the National Republican Congressional Committee appeared more jubilant.

"Worst House candidate in the country," wrote NRCC spokesman Chris Martin on Twitter.