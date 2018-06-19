Cobb camp releases April poll as Dems race towards primary conclusion

× Expand File photo Tedra Cobb speaks at a forum sponsored by Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. PLATTSBURGH | The Tedra Cobb campaign has released a poll that shows the candidate as the frontrunner in the final days of the Democratic primary. A poll released Tuesday reveals 19 percent of respondents would vote for Cobb, with Dylan Ratigan receiving 12 percent. Katie Wilson and Emily Martz each received 6 percent. Patrick Nelson was not included. "It was just the timing of the poll," said campaign manager Mike Szustak, citing time limitations on telephone polling. "The field was wider then." Don Boyajian, who dropped out of the race last month, was also included. The poll was conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic polling firm, from April 21-24 with registered Democrats in New York’s 21st Congressional District. The margin of error is +/- 4.9 percent. Fifty percent of voters said they were undecided. Registered Democrats will pick a candidate on June 26. The winner will go on to face Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November. Wilson has been endorsed by the Working Families Party. Cobb also led the pack in favorability ratings, with 30 percent of respondents having a favorable opinion of the candidate, a former St. Lawrence County legislator and health care consultant. Eighteen percent of voters found Martz favorable; Wilson, 18 percent; Ratigan, 17 percent. Stefanik was reviewed favorably by 25 percent of respondents. Health care, “standing up to Trump” and gun control were the top three issues selected by voters, with 20 percent opting for “something else," according to the poll. 'SNAPSHOT IN TIME' The Cobb campaign has sought to highlight the candidate's health care bonafides in recent weeks through a multi-pronged strategy of direct mail and television advertising paired with an emphasis on the issue in recent debate performances. "We’ve long known that voters like Tedra Cobb," said Szustak in a statement. "They like her background and agree that the message she has delivered since last July is what the Democratic nominee should offer. The focus of the campaign has thus been to get her and her message in front of as many voters as possible, at events, in the field, and in the media.”

But any poll is a snapshot in time, said the campaign. “What was true April 24 may not be true June 19, or June 26." The poll comes at a time when Cobb has increasingly embraced frontrunner status, citing her fundraising prowess, volunteer operation and number of petition signatures as objective benchmarks. “Tedra now leads in the polls, in addition to having raised the most money, having the most robust field program, being the only candidate to broadly air TV ads, and having delivered nearly double the petition signatures of her closest competitor,” said Szustak. 'SCARED AND DESPARATE' The Nelson campaign was displeased at not being included, and wrote the poll off as invalid. "It's an old poll, especially in terms of campaigns, it's ancient. It represents bad data, it's incomplete data," said Nelson campaign manager Thearse McCalmon. "We take it as a direct slight and an attack on our campaign. "She's scared and she's desperate." The use of bad data will not portend well for Democrats this November, she said. "It shows disunity and is only setting us up to lose to Republicans. This hurts all of us." Money is also not a criteria for success, McCalmon said, citing Boyajian's failure to gain traction despite being the top fundraiser. "The real true blue campaigns are the grassroots," she said. "Those are the ones that the people are choosing." Nelson has touted several straw polls at a string of candidate forums as a indicator of voter support. 'SEVERELY UNDERESTIMATED' Wilson pointed out she has outraised Cobb in two consecutive quarters. Each campaign reported raising approximately $70,000 between April and June in pre-primary reports to the Federal Communications Commission last week, but Wilson said she has raised an additional $10,000 since then. “I’m burning the candle at both ends,” Wilson told The Sun. “I think I’m working harder than anyone else in the race. I was severely underestimated because no one thought I would raise money, but I learn fast, I’m quick on my feet, and I learn very quickly.” Wilson said momentum is on her side. “it’s been a total upward trajectory. The longer I do this, the better I get — and so does the rest of our team. I’m working with people willing to take risks," she said.