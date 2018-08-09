Cobb clinches NYSUT endorsement

× Expand File photo Tedra Cobb has been endorsed by New York State United Teachers.

ALBANY | Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb has been endorsed by the state’s largest teachers union.

Cobb, who is challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the midterm elections, won the support of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) on Thursday following their three-day summit in Albany.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said candidates who earned the union's endorsement all “showed through their advocacy, their accessibility and their strong pro-education, pro-labor voting records that they are true friends of public education, organized labor and working people.”

“They have demonstrated a willingness to stand shoulder to shoulder with educators to fight for better public schools, colleges and hospitals,” Pallotta said in a statement. “We are proud to support them and will work hard to get them elected.”

The union backed Stefanik in 2016 over her Democratic opponent, Mike Derrick, citing the lawmaker's support of legislation to rein in Common Core and her sponsorship of legislation to reauthorize the Perkins Loan program.

NYSUT board member Don Carlisto said Cobb has long been an advocate for public education.

“A community ally for years, @TedraCobb partnered to advocate for funding during very difficult times for No Co schools,” Carlisto wrote on Twitter. “She’s well known to @Nysut members here and the groundswell of support for her candidacy has been unmistakable.”

Carlisto, of Saranac Lake, noted the Canton resident’s activism when public school districts were staring down deep cuts earlier this decade in the wake of reductions of state aid.

Cobb said at a forum at Canton High School in 2012 the state needed to earmark more money for struggling North Country school districts and rework their funding formula.

"The cuts we are seeing now are overwhelming,” North Country Public Radio quoted Cobb as saying. “We’re talking about eliminating all sports, eliminating AP, eliminating after school anything, any enrichment, and also potentially remedial.”

Cobb welcomed the endorsement.

“Our teachers and support professionals need a dedicated ally in Congress to ensure workplace protections and professional development,” Cobb wrote on Twitter. “Organized labor is the backbone of our workforce and for 46 years NYSUT has been working hard to support our amazing teachers and support staff. I am honored to have their support and know that together we will win in November.”

The candidate is poised to receive an organizational boost from securing the union’s support.

“An army of members will be knocking on doors, handing out campaign literature and making tens of thousands of personal phone calls on behalf of favored candidates,” Pallotta said. “Candidates know that a NYSUT endorsement means ‘feet on the street’ — the energy of passionate and enthusiastic volunteers who know the issues, vote in every election and get their friends and colleagues out to vote as well.”

Lynn Kahn is running as the Green Party candidate

STATE ENDORSEMENTS

NYSUT also endorsed state attorney general candidate Letitia James, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Assemblymen Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).

Not endorsed: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is locked in combat with Cynthia Nixon, an actor turned public education advocate.

“There was no consensus" on which candidate should receive the union's endorsement, Pallotta told the Times Union.

The teacher’s union also withheld votes from “every state senator who voted for more charter schools and against reforms to the state’s broken testing and evaluation system in the waning hours of the legislative session" — including Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

Earlier this year, NYSUT had pushed for the passage of a bill that would have permanently decoupled the relationship between student test scores and teacher evaluations.

But Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, offered an alternative bill which would have expanded the charter school cap, a dealbreaker for NYSUT.

The bill passed the GOP-controlled Senate but stalled in the Assembly at the end of the session in June.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, too, secured an endorsement.

Heastie was in the Adirondacks on Wednesday, visiting the Wild Center in Tupper Lake with Jones. When he got back to his vehicle, the speaker discovered someone had left him a note.

× Expand Photo via Twitter

“Linking teachers’ evaluations to state test scores is wrong. Are doctors evaluated based on their patients’ lifestyle choices?” read the unsigned note. “No! Teachers can control their delivery, but have no control over homelife and upbringing. These uncontrollable factors influence student performance greatly. End [annual professional performance reviews] APPR!”

Heastie told Capital Night earlier this summer Senate Republicans should take up the version of the bill the Assembly had previously approved.

Heastie responded to the note on Twitter, “I agree! The Assembly passed the bill. Call Senator Flanagan.”