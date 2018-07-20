Cobb, navigating bumpy road, eschews campaign negativity

× Expand Pete DeMola Tedra Cobb said she isn't dissuaded despite a bumpy start to the general election campaign.

LAKE PLACID | It’s been a bruising summer so far for Tedra Cobb.

The strategic consultant and former legislator emerged victorious as the Democratic nominee for New York’s 21st Congressional District in a five-way primary last month.

But the honeymoon was non-existent.

Republicans immediately launched an attack on Cobb’s voting record, affixing her with the Trumpian nickname Taxin' Tedra, and the candidate continues to navigate the fallout following the release of a secret recording that captured her telling teens she cannot publicly endorse a ban on assault weapons because doing so would make her unelectable in the district.

“Am I dissuaded? No. Am I surprised? No,” Cobb told The Sun. “Do I think people want that kind of negativity? No.”

Cobb served two terms on the St. Lawrence County Legislature, facing a total of nine opponents.

“I have never run a negative campaign,” she said. “I have run respectfully. I have run with integrity, and I have always talked about the issues that we face. I will continue to do so.”

HEALTH CARE FOCUS

Cobb spoke to The Sun at the Common Ground Alliance forum in Lake Placid on Thursday, where the candidate spent the morning attending small-group work sessions designed to crack some of Adirondacks’ hardest nuts, including how to attract young people to the remote region and address gaping workforce development issues.

Numerous passerby approached the candidate with well-wishes as she attempts to deny Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, a third term in this fall’s general election.

Asked about her plans for the summer, Cobb said her reason for entering the race remains as it did a year ago, with health care occupying a central focus.

“Businesses can’t expand when their employees don’t have health care,” said Cobb.

Cobb said she and her husband, who owns a solar panel installation business, would be able to hire another employee if they were relieved of health care burdens.

Premiums have escalated by double-digits this year, and the candidate has publicly circulated letters from her insurance company revealing the rate hikes can be directly be attributed to the repeal of the individual mandate as part of the Republican tax bill.

Hospitals, nursing homes and clinics also operate on a “razor-thin margin,” she said, and many would have closed if efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act last summer had proven to be successful.

“And so that’s the reason I got in the race a year ago,” Cobb said. “That’s the thing I’m still talking about.”

Cobb is also seeking to bolster support through the creation of a new ballot line, CD 21 Unites.

Lynn Kahn is running as the Green Party candidate.

'FIERCELY INDEPENDENT REGION'

Cobb ultimately dispatched four primary opponents at the ballot box in the year-long Democratic primary contest, which saw as many as 10 hopefuls enter the fray.

While she carved out a 56 percent victory — racking up more votes than the rest of the field put together — the prolonged contest saw Cobb burn through nearly all of her $453,302 war chest, leaving her with just $93,000 four months ahead of the general election.

Stefanik reported nearly $1.6 million cash-on-hand earlier this week.

Democrats are pining for a “blue wave” to flip the House, but Beltway prognosticators like the Cook Political Report have ranked the district “Solid Republican.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said the race continues to be on their radar, but they have not committed any resources.

“It remains on our battlefield and one we’re actively watching,” Amanda Sherman, a DCCC spokesman, said on Friday. “But no funding decisions have been made.”

Cobb didn’t appear to be bothered at the fundraising disadvantage, noting Conor Lamb, a Democrat, won an open Pennsylvania House seat in a special election earlier this year despite being outspent 8 to 1.

“He was the right candidate with the right communication and the right vision,” said Cobb, who pointed out her decisive victory and positive outlook.

“I have been reaching out to independents and Republicans and others,” Cobb said. “We are a fiercely independent region.”

'LEAN AND MEAN'

Cobb declined to discuss the departure of her campaign manager earlier this week, but said she will hire a replacement and will run a “lean and mean” operation in the meantime, one bolstered by a volunteer army she now counts at 1,000.

And she’ll continue to criticize Stefanik, who she blasted as a “tourist” who votes against the needs of the district.

“I will continue to highlight Elise Stefanik’s votes that harm us; votes that she should be held accountable for,” Cobb said. “But as I speak to people in this community and throughout this region, people want someone who is positive; who has a vision for the future, and who will work for them, and who is not living in Washington and visiting us every now and again.”

On the "Taxin' Tedra" moniker, the candidate contends Stefanik doesn't understand local government, and the ad is misleading.

Cobb has called whether assault rifles should be banned “a moot point,” and said voters should instead focus on achieving measurable results on gun control.

But Republicans have framed the issue as one of honesty and integrity and have spent the past 10 days hammering Cobb relentlessly.

There are indications the message is sticking: “No Gun Grabbin’ Tedra” signs have started to sprout in the western portion of the sprawling district.

"Having betrayed the trust of North Country voters and abandoned by her party, Tedra Cobb is running the worst Democratic campaign in American politics,” said Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman, when asked to respond to Cobb’s criticisms.

“Her campaign is broke, broken and alone, and she has no one to blame but herself," Alcivar said. "This election is a clear choice between Congresswoman Stefanik's independent record of real results for the North Country, and a typical big-government, tax-raising Democrat who offers voters nothing but more of the same.”

Alcivar also criticized Cobb for refusing to say if she supports Rep. Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker if Democrats retake the House this November, or Gov. Andrew Cuomo or Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary contest.

“Just like a typical politician,” he said.