Cobb pushes back on transparency claim

File photo Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb is accusing Rep. Elise Stefanik's campaign of misrepresenting details underpinning a 2008 executive session conducted by the St. Lawrence County Legislature when Cobb was a member.

PLATTSBURGH | Local government is in the crosshairs in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign is claiming Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb voted to enter an illegal executive session during her tenure as a St. Lawrence County legislator, violating the state’s Open Meetings Law in the process.

“Cobb's record of officially engaging in closed-door government meetings in violation of New York's Open Meetings law proves she's just another typical politician who voters can't trust,” said the Stefanik campaign in a statement.

The attack comes as Republicans attempt to paint the Democrat as opaque, claiming that her record — including comments the lawmaker made at a press conference last week asking officials to be “open, accessible and consistent” — doesn’t sync up with her actions.

INTERNAL TURMOIL

The accusation requires a trip into often-murky weeds of local government.

At the center of the allegation is a St. Lawrence County Legislature Special Board Meeting held on June 23, 2008.

The Courier Observer published a story previewing the meeting the previous Friday detailing pent-up tensions between county officials and department heads.

“Some department heads say privately they are fed up with constant criticism by several legislators,” reported the newspaper, including St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman J. Patrick Turbett (D-District 10) and Cobb, who said she had been “purposely excluded” from recent meetings among department heads, county administration and several legislators to discuss department heads' “troubled relationships with board members.”

Legislator Peter FitzRandolph (D-District 9) said the meetings represented a “power grab” by a handful of legislators looking to undermine leadership, the newspaper reported.

As a result of the ongoing turmoil, legislators said they would hold an executive session ahead of a county committee meeting on June 23.

LEGALITY QUESTIONED

Turbett told the Courier Observer the session was for “personnel” matters.

Vice Chairman Frederick Morrill (D-District 6) said otherwise, contending the session was designed for legislators to discuss “several recent meetings held between some legislators, county administration, department heads and county staff.”

But that wasn’t a valid reason for entering a closed door session, according to watchdog groups, including Robert Freeman, executive director of the state’s Committee on Open Government, who contended the word “personnel” alone is “never a valid reason for a closed door session,” reported the Observer.

Under the law, executive sessions can only be held to discuss public safety concerns; litigation and property sales, collective negotiations; “the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation” or matters leading to the “appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.”

And furthermore, a public body cannot schedule executive sessions in advance of a meeting, according to Freeman. Votes taken to go into executive session must be taken at open meetings.

Cobb served a three-year stint on the committee.

ISSUES RESOLVED

The Courier Observer published their story on a Friday and the meeting was held three days later.

Only broad brush strokes detail what exactly happened: the official county-provided minutes are paraphrased and do not include direct quotes from attendees— including Cobb, who did not appear to participate in the discussion.

But the minutes indicate the ethically-fraught executive session did not take place:

Stakeholders appeared to paper over their differences and engaged in extended discussion on how to refine communication methods between lawmakers, department heads and the county administrator.

Lawmakers ultimately agreed to form working groups in order better facilitate communication — thus avoiding a potentially illegal meeting.

“We had a discussion in open session,” Cobb told The Sun. “The (Courier Observer) indicates that we would go into an executive session, but we did not, as the record and the meeting minutes prove.”

Following the discussion, lawmakers entered into a 74-minute executive session.

Legislator Thomas Nichols (R-District 3) cited “personnel” as the reasoning, according to the minutes.

The record reveals Turbett appointed two people to the “Public Health Director Search” following the session.

The minutes do not indicate how Cobb voted — or if the full subcommittee was required to vote to enter the session.

Cobb declined to discuss details of the closed door meeting with The Sun, citing personnel-related issues.

“It is legal to go into an executive session to talk about personnel,” Cobb said. “You will see that we did and that we appointed people after executive session. That’s what you do.”

‘TWISTING THE TRUTH’

Cobb repeatedly said the Stefanik campaign did not read the minutes to verify their allegations.

“They are twisting the truth over and over again,” Cobb said.

Cobb said she brought Open Meetings Law training to St. Lawrence County, and was an “avid supporter” of government transparency during her eight-year tenure on the board.

“I led the campaign and the legislation for an ethics law. It was passed. We now have a model ethics law. We have an ethics board in St. Lawrence County. I have a history of good, local work.”

Cobb noted the former Courier Observer reporter wrote a letter in support of her candidacy.

While the Stefanik campaign has opted to brand Cobb as untrustworthy, Cobb has said Stefanik cannot win a third term if she discusses her record, which she contends is harmful for the district.

“She’s going to resort to negative campaigning and twisting the facts,” Cobb said. “I will not do that — I will talk about my record. I am proud of it.”

The Stefanik camp said the allegation draws a clear contrast between the candidates.

“Congresswoman Stefanik sets the standard for transparency in Congress by voluntarily publishing her official meetings on her website as well as posting every legislative vote,” said her campaign.

Stefanik also reintroduced legislation last year that would require the Library of Congress to “open up the legislative process by implementing a track changes style system for Congress.gov.”

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.