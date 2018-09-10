Cobb rallies volunteers at campaign office

× Tedra Cobb rallied with campaign volunteers in Queensbury on Sept. 7. Photo by Pete DeMola

QUEENSBURY | Tedra Cobb acknowledged it’s uncommon for a politician to tell a crowd she loves them.

But love, she said, is an antidote to the “chaos and division” that has come to define modern politics.

“I think that is what drives our core values,” Cobb told supporters. “It is our deep commitment to each other, and our deep commitment to the region.”

Cobb rallied a crowd of approximately 100 supporters during brief remarks at the opening of a campaign office in Queensbury last Friday, her first major campaign event in the southern part of New York’s 21st Congressional District since winning the Democratic primary contest in June.

She faces Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.

Supporters spilled into two rooms while others mingled outside.

The satellite office on Corinth Road, the campaign’s first outside of its Canton headquarters, will serve as the campaign hub of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

‘BUILDING A TEAM’

“Are there any corporations in the room?” Cobb said. “Are there any lobbyists in the room?”

The room was silent.

“Are there people who live in NY-21 in the room?”

The room cheered.

“This campaign from the get-go has been about building a team, about getting to know each other around this district,” Cobb said.

Cobb said she’s the same candidate as she was when she entered the race last July, ultimately bumping off nine Democratic candidates on her road to the nomination.

The candidate has credited the strength of her volunteer operation — including an army of letter-writers and canvassers — for putting her over the top, and thanked them again at the rally, pledging to work “night and day” for the next 60 days to flip the seat.

She implored attendees who haven’t signed up to do so.

“I don’t let anybody leave without a job,” Cobb said.

A man called from the back of the room, “Tedra Cobb gives us jobs.”

“His job is slogans,” Cobb shot back.

Cobb did not mention Stefanik in her remarks.

“I wake up everyday exhausted and fired up,” Cobb said.

Glens Falls Mayor Daniel Hall praised the candidate, citing her work in local government and volunteer efforts.

“That’s what it takes for a community to be successful,” Hall said.

× “I want that blue wave,” said Laverne McAndrew. Photo by Pete DeMola

VOLUNTEER-DRIVEN

Cobb rallied the crowd after a bumpy summer fending off attacks from Stefanik, who is seeking a third term.

Last month, Stefanik’s campaign team squashed Cobb’s attempt to create a new ballot line after successfully mounting a challenge with the state Board of Elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee also deployed trackers to monitor campaign events, which resulted in a secret video in which Cobb told teenagers while she supports a ban on assault weapons, she cannot say so publicly.

Cobb, in turn, has framed the race as a referendum on the lawmaker’s voting record, hammering Stefanik on votes on the environmental and health care.

The event marked the second publicized campaign stop of the week, joining an event on Tuesday in which the former St. Lawrence County lawmaker appeared alongside pair of college students to discuss activism in politics.

Attendees streamed from the building with arms full of lawn signs.

“I’m going to put it up to irritate my neighbor,” said a woman.

Cobb campaign manager Anna Sorensen said the campaign prefers supporters to plant them in their yards or businesses — not public right-of-ways.

“It shows staff are not just putting them in the road,” said Sorensen.

Elizabeth Nichols, a registered Democrat who lives in Argyle, recalled meeting Cobb at a campaign event during the primary.

“I’m thrilled so many people love her,” Nichols said. “She’s speaking from her heart — I think people like her will work with people.”

Laverne McAndrew, of Kattskill Bay, beamed as she clutched a campaign sign.

“She’s been personable and direct in dealing with people,” said McAndrew, citing agriculture as an important issue facing constituents.

And, McAndrew noted: “I want that blue wave.”

× Joe and Rosemary Sheperd said they weren’t politically active until President Donald Trump’s shocking 2016 victory. Photo by Pete DeMola

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS

Like others at the rally, Joe and Rosemary Sheperd said they weren’t politically active until President Trump’s 2016 victory.

The Johnstown couple is now actively working to flip the seat.

Volunteering has built friendships, said the couple.

“It tripled our friendship base,” Rosemary said.

The pair counted four people in their neighborhood who changed their voter registration to Democrat — two lifelong Republicans and two independents.

“If that happened in our little neighborhood,” said Rosemary, a stay-at-home mother turned author of paranormal fiction, “what about the town and in the greater district?”

Joe, a retired public school principal, said he was disappointed at Stefanik’s voting record and the “Taxin’ Tedra” advertising campaign that has attempt to tar the candidate as a tax-and-spend liberal from the eight years she spent on the St. Lawrence County Legislature.

For instance, Cobb voted in 2004 in favor of a resolution that would allow the board to raise the sales tax from 3 to 4 percent if necessary in the future, Joe recounted.

But the board voted to increase the local sales tax in 2013, well after Cobb left office in 2010, Joe said.

“It’s flat-out lies that really twist the truth,” he said.

Stefanik has defended the campaign, and has noted she has never voted for a tax increase.

“This election is going to be a clear choice,” Stefanik told reporters in July. “My opponent has a record of raising taxes over 20 times. She’s taken over 20 votes to raise taxes on hardworking families. That’s one of the reasons why the county legislature split from Democratic control to Republican control because of her failed leadership.”