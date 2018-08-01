Cobb files signatures for independent ballot line

× Expand File photo Tedra Cobb

PLATTSBURGH | Tedra Cobb will appear on two ballot lines this November.

The Democratic challenger to Rep. Elise Stefanik filed 3,976 petition signatures for an independent nominating line with the state Board of Elections on Tuesday, easily breezing past the 3,500 signature threshold.

Only registered voters who did not sign a primary petition for any party earlier this spring were eligible to sign the petitions for the newly-minted CD 21 Unites line.

Over 100 volunteers who had not previously carried petitions for the campaign gathered signatures, according to the Cobb campaign.

“Nearly 4,000 people took the time from their busy lives to sign a petition to add my name to the November ballot because they are sick and tired of being misled, ignored and disappointed by this Congress,” said Cobb in a statement. “This petitioning effort gives them a voice on Election Day and a choice to send someone to Congress who will not put party before patriotism, as Elise Stefanik has done. Together, we will take back our government from Washington politicians and their political donors and special interests.”

Cobb previously submitted more than 5,300 signatures for Democratic ballot access, and carved out a decisive victory in the five-way primary contest in June.

Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of Political Science at SUNY New Paltz, said New York state has a long history of candidates appearing on multiple lines with multiple parties.

“The value of the additional lines is that it can make you look like you are endorsed by multiple parties — possibly from across the ideological spectrum,” Minkoff told The Sun. “In some cases that may be true, but it’s also a strategic move.”

Minkoff said Cobb appearing as an independent is aimed at getting independents and moderate Republicans to vote for her.

“They can check the box next her name without feeling like they are voting for a Democrat,” he said.

Cobb is also in talks with the Working Families Party (WFP) for their ballot line.

WFP previously endorsed Katie Wilson, the runner-up in the Democratic primary, and her name remains on the ballot.

The process to strike the candidate's name is delicate owing to state election law, said WFP Upstate Political Director Kenneth Warner.

“We’ve had many conversations with (Cobb)," Warner told The Sun. “We want to make sure the line is open and we can get her on it."

Stefanik has secured four ballot lines in her bid for a third term.

“Elise Stefanik is proud to have unified and earned the support of the Republican, Conservative, Reform and Independence Parties on behalf of her re-election," said Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman. "The Cobb campaign, rudderless, broke and abandoned by Democrats, has filed petitions that will, of course, be reviewed.”

Lynn Kahn will appear on the ballot as the Green Party candidate.

Kahn appeared to lash out at Cobb's independent signature-gathering effort.

“What is your rationale for reaching out to registered Green voters - misleading at best,” Kahn wrote to Cobb on Twitter.

TRACKING CONTROVERSY RAGES

Cobb’s announcement on Wednesday is among the few press releases issued by her campaign since the departure of her campaign manager in mid-July following a controversial video that captured comments the candidate made at an event at a private home that was publicly advertised on Facebook.

Cobb told a group of teenagers while she thinks assault weapons should be banned, she cannot air those views publicly because it would be politically damaging in the district.

Since then, the candidate has largely faded into the background.

But the race was given a jolt this week with dueling North Country Public Radio and Post Star investigative reports that revealed the teen was a paid tracker deployed by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Stefanik said her campaign does not employ trackers.

“I was not aware of it,” she told NCPR.

But the teen, a Saratoga County high school resident, claimed he was a Stefanik campaign intern on his LinkedIn profile, according to NCPR, who reported the Stefanik campaign has repeatedly declined to answer questions as to his precise connection.

NRCC acknowledged their use of trackers.

“The NRCC actively coordinates tracking activities and logistics because candidates often lie to voters about their actual positions — just as Tedra Cobb did in this scenario,” said NRCC spokesman Chris Martin in an email blast.

Trackers are common in the political world, and have been deployed by both Democrats and Republicans in New York’s 21st Congressional District, including at a series of primary debates held across the district earlier this spring.

“Where was all this breathless reporting when the DCCC & Bill Owens campaign was sending a tracker to many of our Matt Doheny events in 2012?” wrote Jude Seymour, a former reporter and Doheny staffer, on Twitter.

“Trackers are pretty commonplace," he said. "They aren't new. And they shouldn't work for free.”

Cobb indicated the usage of a tracker was borderline illegitimate in this case.

“There’s a line between legitimate activity to hold candidates accountable and dirty tricks,” Cobb told WWNY-TV on Tuesday. “I think paying a minor child to snoop around under false pretense crosses that line. As a mom and teacher, I think it sends all the wrong messages to these kids.”

Republicans, for their part, have said the source of the video doesn’t change the nature of Cobb’s comments, and have continued to criticize the candidate for refusing to clarify her stance on assault weapons.