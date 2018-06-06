Cobb, seeking to take on Stefanik, secures Indivisible endorsement

× Expand Pete DeMola Tedra Cobb, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District, was among the eight candidates for federal office endorsed by Indivisible on Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb has been formally endorsed by the progressive grassroots organization Indivisible.

Cobb was among eight candidates endorsed by the Indivisible Project on Wednesday.

“I am proud to have been able to earn the support of Indivisible’s national chapter and I thank those locally who voted for me to receive this,” Cobb said in a statement.

Indivisible spokesman Emily Phelps said this year is “unlike any midterm election cycle we’ve seen.”

“An undeniable ‘blue wave’ of grassroots energy is putting progressive candidates over the top across the country,” Phelps said in a statement.

“Since 2016, congressional Republicans have painted themselves into a corner," she said, calling GOP immigration, tax and health care policies "cruel and not based in reality."

"They stood behind the corrupt and hate-filled Trump administration. And they lost trust with voters. A record number of Republicans have already seen the writing on the wall and announced their retirement.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is seeking a third term.

Candidates best positioned to flip the House from GOP control, said Phelps, will be those with “deep local grassroots support, a commitment to listening to their communities, and the personal courage of their convictions."

“In a normal year, the usual party kingmaking structures might not have spotted some of these talented candidates, but local Indivisible groups did.”

The endorsement will unlock a suite of election tools for Cobb, including media training, get-out-the-vote resources and canvassers, among other resources.

Numerous Indivisible chapters have sprouted across the North Country to oppose policies from the Trump administration, including in Glens Falls, Keene, Plattsburgh, North Creek and Lowville.

Cobb praised the group as a leading force in pushing back against the repeal of Obamacare, which she said would have stripped health care away from 64,400 people in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“They, along with their many local affiliates, will be instrumental in taking back the House in November,” Cobb said. “I cannot say enough what an honor it is to receive this major endorsement.”

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is aiming to bump off Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, also earned the national organization’s endorsement on Wednesday.