Cobb, seeking to take on Stefanik, secures Indivisible endorsement

Pete DeMola
Tedra Cobb, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District, was among the eight candidates for federal office endorsed by Indivisible on Wednesday.
PLATTSBURGH | Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb has been formally endorsed by the progressive grassroots organization Indivisible.
Cobb was among eight candidates endorsed by the Indivisible Project on Wednesday.
“I am proud to have been able to earn the support of Indivisible’s national chapter and I thank those locally who voted for me to receive this,” Cobb said in a statement.
Indivisible spokesman Emily Phelps said this year is “unlike any midterm election cycle we’ve seen.”
“An undeniable ‘blue wave’ of grassroots energy is putting progressive candidates over the top across the country,” Phelps said in a statement.
“Since 2016, congressional Republicans have painted themselves into a corner," she said, calling GOP immigration, tax and health care policies "cruel and not based in reality."
"They stood behind the corrupt and hate-filled Trump administration. And they lost trust with voters. A record number of Republicans have already seen the writing on the wall and announced their retirement.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is seeking a third term.
Candidates best positioned to flip the House from GOP control, said Phelps, will be those with “deep local grassroots support, a commitment to listening to their communities, and the personal courage of their convictions."
“In a normal year, the usual party kingmaking structures might not have spotted some of these talented candidates, but local Indivisible groups did.”
The endorsement will unlock a suite of election tools for Cobb, including media training, get-out-the-vote resources and canvassers, among other resources.
Numerous Indivisible chapters have sprouted across the North Country to oppose policies from the Trump administration, including in Glens Falls, Keene, Plattsburgh, North Creek and Lowville.
Cobb praised the group as a leading force in pushing back against the repeal of Obamacare, which she said would have stripped health care away from 64,400 people in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
“They, along with their many local affiliates, will be instrumental in taking back the House in November,” Cobb said. “I cannot say enough what an honor it is to receive this major endorsement.”
Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is aiming to bump off Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, also earned the national organization’s endorsement on Wednesday.
In all, the organization has endorsed 23 candidates during the 2018 election cycle.
ENDORSEMENT PROCESS CLARIFIED
The endorsement comes after several local chapters in the district disagreed over whether Indivisible 435, the organization’s political arm, should endorse a candidate before or after the June 26 primary, exposing a speed bump as the grassroots group matures and heads towards their first election cycle following the 2016 elections.
Indivisible 435 generated criticism after firing off an email to local chapters last week asking if the national chapter should support Cobb.
Members were asked to weigh in by voting in an online poll.
Eighty-five percent of participants voted to endorse Cobb, while 15 percent voted no.
Indivisible does not disclose the number of people on their email lists by congressional district, and did not break down the exact group affiliations of each of the individual Indivisible members who voted.
But a point person in every group should have received the email, Phelps said.
Following The Sun’s report, Indivisible 435 clarified the endorsement process, adding two bullet points to their endorsement process online.
When weighing an endorsement, the group considers two factors when it comes to votes from local chapters:
“First, we will only endorse a candidate if 60 percent or more of Indivisibles who vote online support them,” according to the website. “Second, we will look at the portion of total potential voters who decided to vote to ensure that there's enthusiasm for the candidate among Indivisibles.”
Fellow candidates Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson were not mentioned in the poll, a measure that drew criticism from several campaigns and Indivisible chapters.
BUY-IN REQUIRED
Phelps defended endorsing candidates before competitive primaries like those in northern New York.
"Indivisible as an organization explicitly and enthusiastically urges local groups to get engaged in primaries at all levels," Phelps said.
Buy-in from local Indivisible group members is required at multiple points, she said, and a candidate cannot be endorsed without a “strong platform and the enthusiastic support of informed, energized voters in their district.”
A Glens Falls-based group, The New Resistance USA, initially offered Cobb’s name for endorsement, noting the majority of its membership was already supporting the candidate.
“It takes one Indivisible group going through that solid endorsement process and nominating to us to get that process going,” Phelps said.
Other groups, including Indivisible Lowville and Unite the North Country, said they preferred to wait until after the primary to make an endorsement.
As part of the process, Indivisible probes candidates not only on policy issues — including their positions on the Dream Act, health care, the tax bill and accepting corporate PAC money — but also on practices should they reach Capitol Hill, including if they will pay interns and hire staff that reflect the demographics of their district.
“By building these commitments into their platforms as they speak to voters, all of these candidates have already moved the ball forward for each of these causes and changed the political landscape of the next Congress,” Phelps said.
Cobb also clinched the endorsement of the Capital Region area chapter of the New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN) on Tuesday.
But like with Indivisible, the decision ignited internal controversy.
DEBUT AD
Cobb also rolled out a television ad on Tuesday, the first candidate to do so in the cycle.
Cobb says in the 30-second spot she started a health care non-profit that has helped thousands of northern New Yorkers get access to health care.
The candidate said when her daughter was diagnosed with a pre-existing condition, “the fight for health care became personal” and their health insurance costs skyrocketed.
“Now Congress is making health care more unafffordable,” Cobb said. “It has to stop.”
A fundraising email sent out by the campaign on Tuesday said the spot, entitled "Fight to Fix," will air until June 26, and detailed costs for each market, ranging from $15 to purchase a spot on a Lifetime original movie; $42 for the Food Network’s “Chopped”; $79 for The Rachel Maddow Show; $240 for the 6 p.m. news in Albany and $525 for a spot in Watertown.
Lynn Kahn is running as the Green Party candidate in November.