Cobb steps out as Stefanik camp goes on offensive

× Expand Screenshot via Capital Tonight Tedra Cobb, who won last week's Democratic primary election for New York's 21st Congressional District, appeared on Capital Tonight with Liz Benjamin on Tuesday, July 2, 2018. ALBANY | Tedra Cobb says she began to be teased for talking up her formidable volunteer operation as she headed into the final stretch of last week’s congressional primary contest. “Not bragging, but talking about the number of volunteers,” Cobb said in an appearance on Capital Tonight on Monday. “But the last week we were going in, we had 900 volunteers who had been calling and knocking on doors and reaching out to people. And I think that was something that really set us apart.” Cobb won 56 percent of the vote in a blowout victory for the Democratic Party nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. In her first major campaign appearance since mopping up the race, the candidate covered a wide swath of ground on the program, from the future of the Democratic party, tying up loose ends from the year-long contest and parrying attacks from opponent Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican seeking a third term. Cobb will also face Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November. DCCC INVOLVEMENT Democrats nationwide are at an inflection point, torn between a turbocharged activist base raging over a divisive president and the party’s more moderate, institutional flank. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) became a popular punching bag in the contest, with some of Cobb’s competitors questioning their relevance in a rapidly-shifting political climate. But in contrast to her opponents, Cobb declined to criticize the national party, opting instead to tout the positives of Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Paul Tonko and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who she said are crafting positive solutions. Democrats need 24 seats to flip the House, but the DCCC hasn’t yet allocated resources for a possible pickup of the North Country’s lone congressional seat. While the DCCC has been in touch with her campaign, they have not yet pledged their support. “Nobody’s coming off the sidelines yet,” Cobb told host Liz Benjamin. The district has been on the DCCC’s “Majority Makers” list for the past eight months, but Cobb hasn’t been tagged for their “Red to Blue” program which deploys campaign resources to candidates. DCCC will continue to monitor the contest and evaluate Cobb’s fundraising prowess, grassroots operation, organizational efforts and other campaign metrics before making a decision to enter the race, said a spokesman on Tuesday.

“As the (Cobb campaign) continues to put together their operation, we’ll be continuing to talk with her,” Amanda Sherman told The Sun. “It remains on the map and we think there’s a path to victory for Dems to flip the seat there.” The surprise upset of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over fourth-ranked House Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley last week has also sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party. While Democrats continue to probe what the self-described Democratic Socialist's victory means for their party, Cobb is siding with leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois in tamping down predictions for what the upset might mean at the state and national level. “I think that New York City is so very different from northern New York,” Cobb said. “So I really look at them as very different areas. I can look at the history of the two areas and how elections have gone. The only takeaway to me is that elections matter and that mobilizing people matters. That to me is the takeaway." NOT ALL ABOUT THE MONEY Cobb was ultimately the runner-up in the Democratic money race, generating roughly $364,000 since last summer. But Stefanik has entered the contest with a $1.3 million war chest and outraised her Democratic opponent by nearly 3 to 1 in 2016. Benjamin noted the general election contest is poised to be expensive. Cobb brushed off concerns over a possible fundraising gap and likened her race to that of Conor Lamb, noting the political novice managed to carve out a victory despite being outspent 8 to 1 in a special election for a Pennsylvania House seat earlier this year. “It’s a similar kind of district,” said Cobb, who acknowledged a last-minute television ad buy helped put her over the top. “I don’t believe it’s all about the money. I think it’s about reaching out to the voters and letting them know who I am, and why I’m running, and it’s also about Elise Stefanik and her record. She may be a good person, but she’s voted in ways that harm us.” Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker, declined to weigh in on the movement to abolish U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE), which is gaining momentum amongst progressives and Democratic lawmakers.

“I live on the Canadian border and ICE protects us everyday from drugs coming into Massena from the Canadian border, but also human trafficking,” Cobb said. “So we have to look at all of the duties of ICE — especially in this particular district — and so that’s my focus; that’s my priority, and I’ll continue to focus on that.” DANGLING QUESTION MARK Each of the unsuccessful Democratic candidates pledged to support the eventual nominee during the contest, and quickly issued supportive statements following Cobb’s victory. While several campaigns have already extended olive branches, Cobb noted Wilson remains on the ballot as the Working Families Party candidate. “I have spoken to her and she has made the commitment all along that she will not be on that line, and I expect that will be the case going forward,” Cobb said. “But I don’t have a firm commitment from them yet.” Wilson immediately endorsed Cobb during her concession speech last week and said she won’t campaign. But she will remain on ballot unless she dies, moves out of state or gets nominated for a federal judge position. Wilson declined comment on Tuesday, citing ongoing strategic planning. ON THE DEFENSE Cobb told supporters at her victory party in Canton last week that the general election will boil down to two concepts: “Is Washington making your life better or are they making your life worse?” she said. “And what kind of representative do we want from New York’s 21st Congressional District?” Cobb, who has cited health care as the initial springboard that drew her into public service, began to emphasize those bonafides as the primary race entered the endgame last month, highlighting her experience as a health care expert in a string of debates, television ads and mailers. But the candidate’s honeymoon was non-existent, as the Stefanik camp immediately sought to wrest control of the narrative on health care. While Stefanik’s vote to repeal Obamacare has generated sustained anger from the left and was the catalyst for the entry of many candidates into the Democratic primary, Stefanik visited Hudson Headwaters’ headquarters in Queensbury last week, where she was honored by a national organization for securing a two-year funding stream for rural community health centers nationwide.

And in an attempt to hit Cobb in her backyard, the Stefanik campaign rolled out a list of endorsements from more than 70 St. Lawrence County lawmakers on Monday — including eight Democrats and three independents touting her record on border issues, Fort Drum and safeguarding the Second Amendment. The endorsements, said the Stefanik campaign, build on the lawmaker’s “robust grassroots organization in the region and across the North Country, which has unified the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform parties behind her bipartisan and independent record of real results for the 21st District.” Republicans have also come out swinging with an ad campaign seeking to introduce Cobb to general election voters as “Taxin’ Tedra,” noting she voted numerous times to raise taxes during her eight-year stint as county legislator nearly a decade ago. “My opponent has voted to raise taxes 20 times,” Stefanik told reporters last week. “She voted for tax increases, and it’s sticking.” The lawmaker cited a recent visit from a Washington County family who cited high taxes as their leading concern. Stefanik voted against last year’s GOP tax bill, citing the partial repeal of the state and local tax deduction. “I don’t support double taxation, and I think particularly those of us who live in high-tax states, we should be able to deduct that through the state and local tax deduction,” Stefanik said. And Stefanik has long criticized the state’s high property tax burden. While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made New York’s Republican congressional delegation a foil and has vowed to ensure their defeat at the ballot box since President Trump took office last January, Stefanik has responded by lashing the state’s high costs, which she contends are driving people out of the state and depressing economic growth. “I think the biggest challenge are the mandates coming from the state to the counties,” Stefanik said. “That is something when you talk to county legislators, when you talk to town supervisors on the board of supervisors of counties, they continue to struggle with. And that includes very outspoken leaders in St. Lawrence County who understand those mandates are a huge part of the problem.”