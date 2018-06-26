Cobb wins hard-fought Democratic primary

× Expand File photo Tedra Cobb won the Democratic primary for New York's 21st Congressional District on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

PLATTSBURGH | Tedra Cobb is the Democratic nominee to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in November.

The Associated Press called the hard-fought Democratic primary contest race for Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker, at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

With 87 percent of precincts reporting, Cobb garnered 55 percent of the vote by 10:50 p.m.

Cobb dispatched four Democratic opponents seeking the nomination, including Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.

The crowded field to deny Stefanik a third term swelled to as many as 10 candidates by mid-February.

Cobb will also face Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.