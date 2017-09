POTTERSVILLE | Every summer in mid-August, Chestertown VFW Post 5513 holds its annual coin drop — its major fundraiser for the year — in Pottersville. VFW Commander Harry Brundage said the organization counts on the event to cover the VFW’s annual expenses, including donations to other organizations and contributions to the cost of using the American Legion Post 964 building. This year’s event raised $2,050.