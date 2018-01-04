Cold weather helping conditions for annual Ice Fishing Derby

× Expand Photo provided The Indian Lake-Blue Mountain Fish & Game Club is sponsoring its annual Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. There are cash prizes for larges pike or perch, and biggest catch of the day. Pictured above is Russell Smith, of Kattskill Bay, who landed a 13 lb. 15.5 oz., 35.5-inch long northern pike in 2015. For more information, visit indianlakebluemountainfishandgame.com.

INDIAN LAKE | The recent cold snap might be a problem for some, what with stocking up on firewood, cold-starting cars, and the necessity of salt-covered roads.

But ice fishermen see it as improving conditions for fishing.

Ernie Pollman, vice-president of the Indian Lake-Blue Mountain Fish & Game Association, said a good cold spell in December can only help establish think surface of ice before the group’s annual Ice Fishing Derby on Jan. 20.

“It looks like conditions will be pretty good unless the temperatures change, holy moly,” he said. “It’s been a long time since we had a decent snow in December. There is usually nothing to groom in December.”

Pollman, a member of the Snow Warriors Snowmobile Club in Indian Lake, said they groom the trail for snowmobiling once there is enough snow.

“This is a good start to a winter. I want my snow in December and January, not in February,” he said.

Pollman said typically the ice on Adirondack Lake is 14 inches thick, or thicker by the third Saturday in January, depending on the temperatures. Only twice in the past has the association had to cancel the derby due to poor ice conditions; and then it is normally poor “shore-to-ice” conditions.

“The biggest problem is when there is a lot of snow and it turns to slush. It’s hard for four-wheelers, snowmobiles, or even people to move around on, although there might be 14 inches of ice below it,” Pollman said.

Snow insulates the water beneath from the cold air above and slows down the freezing process.

Pollman said the thickness of the ice varies, but it usually freezes thoroughly. He said it is important to know the lake when ice fishing, noting a fatal drowning in Bolton Pond on Dec. 18. Pollman said that was probably too early to be ice fishing.

The Indian Lake-Blue Mountain Fish & Game Association Ice Fishing Derby is always held the third Saturday in January, with the first Saturday in February as the alternate day. Pollman said so far they have never had to reschedule the event.

“It’s an annual thing on Adirondack Lake, and it’s as much of a social event as a fishing event,” he said.