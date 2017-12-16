College program helps high school students

TICONDEROGA | Offering courses at North Country Community College to high-school students has proven to be very beneficial, college officials say.

Interim Associate Dean Sarah Maroun said she went around to school districts in Essex and Franklin counties to tout the College Bridge program, which offers college courses at $60 each to high-school students.

She said she registered 1,035 students.

“Those are significant numbers,” she said at a recent meeting of the college Board of Trustees at the Ticonderoga Campus. “We focused on English. The school district in Ticonderoga is using our business courses.

“Bridge classes are beneficial; that’s been our focus. There’s a nationwide push to get more college courses in high school.”

She said they work with high-school faculties and guidance counselors to get the word out.

College President Steve Tyrell said the program isn’t intended to make money, but to span the transition between high school and college.

“We try to give back to residents on a discount,” he said. “It allows more students to get a college credit in high school. It’s critical to those residents.”

The offerings have been well-received at Willsboro Central School, for example, he said.

“Most of their seniors are graduating with 31 of our credits,” he said.

Many of those in the College Bridge program go on to become students at North Country following graduation, officials said.