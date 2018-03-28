College scholarships now available through local foundations

ELIZABETHTOWN | This spring, the Adirondack Foundation will award up to $140,000 in scholarship grants to students and families seeking financial aid for higher education.

At Adirondack Foundation, a limited number of scholarships are available for current college students; the majority of scholarships are for high school graduating seniors.

To learn more, contact your school guidance counselor, or visit adirondackfoundation.org/granting for a list of the scholarship grants available to Adirondack students, application information, and deadlines for submission.

The deadline for most applications is April 15, although some are later.

CRARY FOUNDATION

The Bruce L. Crary Foundation, a supporting organization of Adirondack Foundation, is offering $300,000 in scholarships to area students.

The Crary Foundation provides scholarships to full-time undergraduate and non-traditional students in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and Warren counties.

Grants are approved by the Crary Foundation’s board based on recommendations of selection committees at each of the 40 area schools Crary serves.

Scholarship grants in a range of $600 to $1,000 are made to students based on academic qualification and financial need.

The award is renewable for each of four years of undergraduate study. Visit craryfoundation.org for more information on how to apply.

Scholarships at Adirondack Foundation and the Crary Foundation were created by people who understand both the value of education and its cost. By taking advantage of scholarship assistance, aspiring students help donors achieve their philanthropic aims.

For more information about applying for scholarships, contact program officer Andrea Grout at 518-523-9904, email andrea@adkfoundation.org, or contact Crary Foundation Director Jim Kinley at 518-873-6496 or director@craryfoundation.org.