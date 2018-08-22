Colorado firm wants to purchase railway

LAKE GEORGE | Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors met in executive session on Aug. 10 with principals of OmniTrax and the Denver-based Broe Group to discuss a takeover of the rail corridor from Corinth to North Creek.

The line was operated until earlier this year by Iowa Pacific as the Saratoga-North Creek Railway.

Several supervisors said Broe Group representatives were interested in operating the county railroad primarily for transporting freight and mine tailings out of Tahawus — not passenger service.

After emerging from a closed-door meeting with a potential new operator, lawmakers debated whether the railroad should be retained, sold or leased; if the rails should be ripped up and the rail bed converted into a bicycling/pedestrian trail.

OmniTrax also intends to purchase the 33-maile rail line stretching from North Creek to Tahawus known as the “Sanford Lake branch,” now owned but left idle by Iowa Pacific.

DISAGREE ON NEXT STEPS

Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer said the decision-making process regarding the railroad’s future was out of sequence — that the county leaders should determine the “highest and best use” of the railroad bed — host a new railway operation or convert the rail bed to a multi-use trail — before holding discussions with potential railroad operators.

Queensbury supervisor-at-large Michael Wild offered a similar opinion, suggesting that the county hire, as soon as possible, a specialist with experience in evaluating the potential future of the rail corridor.

But Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover said that the supervisors must first determine the county’s legal obligations and consequences of continuing or not continuing the railroad.

“We may be in the railroad business if we like it or not,” he said, noting that the state or federal government my not allow the abandonment or conversion of the railroad. “There are fundamental questions here that we need answers to.”

Federal transportation laws don’t allow active rail lines to be orphaned by abandonment of stretches of track, according to Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the county Public Works committee.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-large Brad Magowan referred to this restriction, saying he favored keeping the railroad active. He also said he supported OmniTrax’s statement that they’d seek to “re-purpose” the International Paper mill.

“I like the proposal of bringing more businesses here, including at I.P,.” he said. “I don’t have a problem with selling the railroad — if anything goes down, we may get it back.”

But Braymer cautioned that for years, many people have predicted that freight over the county line would not be profitable.

“If freight were to work, why hasn’t it happened by now?” she said. “I think we’re bashing our heads against the wall.”

The interest comes at a time when the state is seeking to have the railroad from North Creek to Tahawus be declared abandoned.

Iowa Pacific sought for about seven years to haul freight — envisioned as the rail line’s primary potential source of revenue — but were unsuccessful at their efforts to land freight contracts. They operated passenger trains to North Creek, but lost millions of dollars on the service, which they promoted heavily.

Three motions — one to sell the railroad, another to secure a freight operator, and the third to issue a Request for Proposals to study various options for the railroad — all failed to garner a second.

Thurman Supervisor Cynthia Hyde said she supported converting the rail corridor to a biking and pedestrian trail because of potential economic benefits of boosted tourism, as well as evading the bothersome noise of trains that Thurman residents have objected to.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he advocated selling the railroad.

“We should get out of the rail business,” he said, noting that maintenance of bridges, culverts, track and the rail bed would continue to be costly. Just one of the county’s bridges, he said, needed $1.7 million in repairs.

“It’s a big risk,” he said. “If a well-capitalized company is willing to take that risk, we should go for it.”

Braymer, however, disagreed.

“The moment we sell the line, we have zero control over what they do,” she said, referring to a purchaser. After the meeting, Wild said that if the railroad were to be sold, he’d support a sale contract with the stipulation that if rail operations were not financially viable, the railroad and all its assets would revert back to the county.

Braymer said that rather than soliciting offers from corporate concerns about the railroad’s future, the county leaders and its citizens should determine what’s best.

“We heard from outside entities about what they’d like to do with our railroad, but let’s examine what we’d like to do with it,” she said.

Beaty seconded the suggestion.

“We’ve got 20 different supervisors, and we have 20 different ideas here,” he said, noting that he supported Braymer’s idea of determining the “best use” for the rail corridor.

LETTER OF INTEREST

Lawmakers attending the Aug. 10 meeting declined to reveal details of the discussion with the OmniTrax and Broe Group executives, but a “letter of interest” from an OmniTrax official provides a glimpse at their intentions.

The Broe Group is an array of real estate, transportation, oil and gas exploration and industrial development enterprises totaling billions of dollars in assets.

OmniTrax owns, manages or operates 21 short-line railroad enterprises across North America in affiliation with the Broe Group.

Over 30 years, OmniTrax and its related companies have created more than 30,000 jobs, according to the company’s website.

A letter from OmniTrax to the county states that the firm’s officials would be committed to developing rail business that boosts the county’s economy and creates new jobs.

Their effort might include re-purposing dormant industrial facilities including the former International Paper Plant in Corinth, it said.

The letter cites that OmniTrax has a proven record of attracting capital investment and industries to their host communities — partially because of their affiliation with the Broe Group and its real estate development expertise and its experience in energy resource ventures.

Omni Trax, which its executives say is “the largest rail-served industrial developer in the U.S.,” has pledged to the county that it would pursue governmental grants and generate new traffic for the rail line.

The letter also notes that OmniTrax is a principal in five “world-class” industrial parks, four of which were developed through public-private partnerships.

Since the firm has existing relationships with about 350 corporate customers, the letter states, relocations or expansions of these companies’ operations typically boost economic development in communities that OmniTrax serves.