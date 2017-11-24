Combat vets give to Willsboro youth

× Veterans from the Combat Motorcycle Veterans Association, at left, Roger Sayward, and third from left, Ron Doshna, both having served in the Vietnam War, presented a $500 check for the Youth Commission to Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland and Justin Drinkwine at the Willsboro Town Hall last week. Photo by Kim Dedam

WILLSBORO | U.S. Army combat veterans delivered a surprise gift to young people here.

A $500 donation to the Willsboro Youth Commission will buy new sports equipment and basketball gear, adding to the town’s list of fun things for kids to do.

Ron Doshna and Roger Sayward, both Vietnam War vets from Willsboro and members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, brought a check to Supervisor Shaun Gillilland last week.

“This took us by surprise,” Gillilland said, expressing appreciation for the gift.

“We run programs all year round,” he said of the youth commission that provides outings, sports events and activities, including a six-week summer camp at Noblewood Beach, for upwards of 70 young people.

“The youth commission is expanding to include trips to the YMCA (in Plattsburgh) and to The Crux (indoor climbing facility). We are looking to add experiences for kids.”

Doshna and Sayward said the idea to donate to the youth program came as combat veterans looked to distribute proceeds from their fundraisers and commemorative rides this summer. The funds come primarily from participation fees.

There are more than 50 members throughout this region, Doshna said of the CMVA Chapter 19-3, The Ghost Chapter.

Members hail from all branches of military service across Northern New York, reaching from Tupper Lake and Malone to Peru, Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga.

“The Ghost Ride (July 22) last summer had over 300 bikes from nine states,” he said.

The ride rallies in Ticonderoga, and hosts a Friday evening pig roast. The road trip tours Saturday through the Adirondacks with fees at $20 toward fundraising. The event last July drew more than 400 participants.

“It was a little over 100 miles we did that day,” Sayward said.

“Everything we get we give back 100 percent,” Doshna said.

The ghost riders also escort North Country Honor Flight veterans to and from police barracks for send-off ceremonies at the Plattsburgh International Airport — and back when they return home from Washington, D.C.

The donation to Willsboro’s youth was accepted with gratitude by Justin Drinkwine, who oversees the summer youth activities and is on the Youth Commission Board of Directors.

Drinkwine said the monies would help expand recreation opportunity for Willsboro’s kids.

“We also will add basketball equipment to the beach area at Noblewood,” he said.

The Ghost Chapter keeps people up-to-date on activities via their Facebook page: CVMA Chapter 19-3 “The Ghost Chapter” and with updates on their web page: www.theghostchapter.org.