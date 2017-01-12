Comedy duo in charity concert

WHITEHALL – The We Care Project, a charity organization that provides school supplies to students at Whitehall Central School, will host a gala charity event there on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 499-2812 or by stopping at Putorti’s Market in Whitehall.

The project will host a concert at the Whitehall High School auditorium with guest performers Will and Anthony Nunziata.

Will and Anthony are professional singers and entertainers from New York City who just made their Carnegie Hall debut. After their performance, there will be a reception with hors d’oeuvres and punch in the lobby of the school where concertgoers can greet Will and Anthony.

“We are extremely lucky to have Will and Anthony here,” Event Chairman Cheryl Putorti said. “How did we get two performers of this caliber to come to Whitehall? They are personal friends with one of our committee members, and when they heard about the project, they wanted to help.”

Entertainers, recording artists, funny-men and advocates of arts in education, Will and Anthony Nunziata are a Brooklyn-born, classically trained singing and comedy brother duo.

Will and Anthony performed in two sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall as the headlining artists alongside Broadway stars and recording artists Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway with the New York Pops for their annual holiday concerts last year.

“Additionally, because they are big supporters of arts education in schools, they have agreed to spend Friday, Feb. 10 in the Whitehall High School to work with the Music Department and students,” Putorti said. “The teachers are working on an assembly where other area schools can bring their students. This is a unique opportunity for these students to learn from and hear performers like Will and Anthony.”

All money raised from the concert will benefit the We Care Project, a group of business and professional women who work with the teachers, staff, and coaches of Whitehall Central School to help them with their students, Putorti said.

“When they see that a student needs school supplies, clothes, food, glasses, et cetera, they notify the project, which then purchases whatever is needed,” Putorti said. “Because the teachers are with the students all day, they are best positioned to recognize and hear what the needs are.”