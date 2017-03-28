Comedy will be spring CPCS play

× Expand Photo provided Crown Point Central School is putting on the comedy “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.” From left are actors Emily Harmon, John-Roch Sears, and Lilli Peters.

CROWN POINT – The spring drama production at Crown Point Central School will be “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.”

The comedy-drama by Ian McWethy shows viewers exactly what not to do during the crucial interview part of the college application process.

Scenes that last from 30 seconds to a few minutes describe exactly how to ruin a college interview.

“The only candidates available are the wait-list students,” Director Crystal Wright Farrell said. “The legends can’t be true about the wait-list candidates, can they? Join us and find out.”

The play by the school’s Crown Point Theatre Company will be performed at the facility on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, both at 7 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 each for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults, and $12 for a family.

People can call ahead for reservations, 597-3285, and state the number of tickets and show time desired.

The director/technical director is Farrell, technical assistant is Tristan Carey, and stage manager is Abigail Barber.

The play’s plot is that two college recruiters need to fill one last opening, and eccentric, dazed, and slightly insane high-school seniors come in for interviews. What seems like a simple thing turns into a nightmare when the applicants turn out to be a reality TV star, a vampire, an amateur magician, and others that are even worse.