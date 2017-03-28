Comedy will be spring CPCS play

Audiences will howl at “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”

by

CROWN POINT – The spring drama production at Crown Point Central School will be “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.”

The comedy-drama by Ian McWethy shows viewers exactly what not to do during the crucial interview part of the college application process.

Scenes that last from 30 seconds to a few minutes describe exactly how to ruin a college interview.

“The only candidates available are the wait-list students,” Director Crystal Wright Farrell said. “The legends can’t be true about the wait-list candidates, can they? Join us and find out.”

The play by the school’s Crown Point Theatre Company will be performed at the facility on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, both at 7 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 each for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults, and $12 for a family.

People can call ahead for reservations, 597-3285, and state the number of tickets and show time desired.

The director/technical director is Farrell, technical assistant is Tristan Carey, and stage manager is Abigail Barber.

The play’s plot is that two college recruiters need to fill one last opening, and eccentric, dazed, and slightly insane high-school seniors come in for interviews. What seems like a simple thing turns into a nightmare when the applicants turn out to be a reality TV star, a vampire, an amateur magician, and others that are even worse.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines