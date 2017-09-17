Comic Con coming to the Burgh

× Expand Photo provided The first-ever Plattsburgh Comic Con will take place at the Crete Civic Center Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1

PLATTSBURGH | With the ever-increasing interest for the sci-fi and animation worlds, local enthusiasts are looking to have their own celebration of all things unworldly.

The first Plattsburgh Comic Con will take place at the Crete Civic Center Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 running from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a pre-party at Uno Restaurant Saturday evening.

“We thought something like this in Plattsburgh would be a great idea,” said Samuel Chase, president of Chase Comics, LLC, who is hosting the event.

Chase also hosts a comic con event in Saratoga and felt expansion to Plattsburgh was ideal.

“We started working on this last year when we got the dates,” Chase said. “We have built everything up with resources we have through the Saratoga event and wanted to bring a big event here, which will bring in thousands to the community. We have heard from a lot of people who shared our interest in having a show here.”

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR

Several actors and celebrities from different genres are schedule to appear at “the con,” including Rochelle Davis, who played Sarah in the 1994 film “The Crow”; former WWE wrestler Gene Snisky; Marvel and DC artist Rusty Gilligan; former Disney sculptor Erik Johnsen and Jay Mooers from Eden Park Tales.

“We wanted to have people who brought something from all the areas of popular culture,” Chase said. “We didn’t want just an artist show or a celebrity show; we wanted a show that had everything.”

Also set to be at the event are cosplay groups the Montreal X-Men and the Star Wars 501st, along with Jennard Cosplays, The True Mr. J, Coach Moses and R.W. Martin.

“The Montreal X-Men will also be there to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,” Chase said. “They always have a good response when they show up.”

Along with the pros of cosplay, there will also be a chance for those in attendance to compete in cosplay contests during the event.

There will also be vendor space, guest artists, celebrities, gaming, Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart tournaments, panels, events, tattooing, live podcasts, the Jurassic Park Jeep, 1966 Batmobile, 1967 Chevy Impala from Supernatural, Star Wars Landspeeder and other pop culture lore.

ADMISSION

Tickets are available for $15 daily or $30 for both, along with VIP tickets for $55. There are online specials for $11 and up, with children 6 and under admitted for free. Tickets for presale are available at plattsburghcomiccon.com. Tickets will also be available at the door on the days of the event.

For more information, including updated schedule and list of attendees, visit plattsburghcomiccon.com.