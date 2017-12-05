Committee will judge residents on holiday decor

LAKE PLACID | Members of the Lake Placid Village Holiday Decorating Contest Committee are touring village streets next week in search of notable holiday displays.

Residents and businesses interested in having their property judged should have their decorative lights on between 5-7 p.m. each night between Dec. 11-13.

A panel of judges will select the properties whose decorations, in their collective opinion, represent the best of Lake Placid.

Winners will be selected from several criteria, including best lights, the best overall displays, most elegant and children’s delights within four categories: residential, restaurants, lodging and retail properties.

Judges are volunteer representatives from the community.

Those interested should contact Bethany Valenze, events and service coordinator at the Lake Placid Visitors Bureau, at bethany@lakeplacid.com before Dec. 11 to ensure they are not missed.

This is especially important for those who are located outside the main village area, roughly bounded by Old Military Road, Route 73 to the ski jumps, Saranac Avenue to Price Chopper or past Cobble Hill Road.

Winners will be announced shortly after the final judging on Dec. 15.