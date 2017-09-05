Communities mourn: Stephen F. Duso Sr. laid to rest

ELIZABETHTOWN | Elizabethtown firefighter and Essex County Court officer Stephen F. Duso Sr., who died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 30, is being remembered as a gentle man who helped others.
“Steve joined the fire department as soon as he got out of high school,” Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Edward Martin said, as dozens of firefighters and emergency personnel gathered to pay final respects last Friday evening.
“He was dedicated and always responded. You could always depend on him. And if he didn’t have a right answer, he got a right answer.”
Photo by Kim Dedam
The somber line of dress uniforms showed how far-reaching Duso’s reputation was for service, courage and commitment. Fire personnel from Schroon, Westport, Keene Valley, Moriah, Willsboro and beyond waited to walk together into the funeral home. Many uniformed officers represented the Essex County Sheriff’s department, where Duso had worked as a deputy for 16 years.
A group of about 12 court officers spoke quietly of their long-time colleague, who had spent 16 years as bailiff in Essex County courtrooms and was a sergeant for the state Office of Court administration.
They recalled how he treated people with respect. And how he took great joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren and his wife, Wanda.
Duso, 60, was also an Essex County Fire Investigation Unit investigator and a county deputy fire coordinator.
‘TRULY WONDERFUL PERSON’
Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said the loss would be felt deeply in these communities.
“Steve was one of a kind. He was very communities-oriented, not unlike Charlie Martin. He always put others before self,” Monty said.
“He gave his all for his community, his family, his grandchildren. He was a truly wonderful person.”
News of the sudden passing left a pallor on the rural towns last week.
Via social media, Essex County lawyer Debra Whitson, a former assistant district attorney, said many were shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.
“Stephen Duso never failed to make me smile and laugh, whether it was at the courthouse, sometimes even in the courtroom at the most inappropriate times, or on Facebook, where he loved to joke with me and so many others,” she said, in a poignant remembrance.
“He had a heart as big as they come, and had a fierce love for his family and a strong loyalty to his friends, co-workers, fellow law enforcement officers and fellow firefighters/EMS workers.”
She said she felt safer knowing Duso was on duty in a courtroom.
“I always knew that he had my back in the courthouse, and there were more times than I care to admit that I thought he might actually have to jump in and protect me,” she said.
She related a story of Duso helping a developmentally challenged young woman in the courtroom.
“My most memorable moment of Steve is the afternoon that my clients’ developmentally disabled and extraordinarily shy 18-year-old daughter was awaiting her court appearance,” Whitson said. “Steve immediately noticed how terrified and out of her element this sweet young lady was as she sat in the courtroom for her case to be heard. I was busy readying myself to speak on her behalf, and I turned around to see Steve, in his court officer uniform, sitting with this young lady. She was giggling and smiling as he did silly magic tricks and told even sillier jokes to her.
“I have tears in my eyes even recalling how touched and grateful I was that he put that lovely soul at ease at a tense and scary moment in her life.”
She said that anecdote expresses Stephen Duso through and through.
“That was how he lived his life,” she said. “Everyone mattered to him. He made everyone’s day just a little brighter.”
Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said Duso was a great resource to his department.
“Steve was someone you could count on,” he said. “He served the community. He will be missed very much.”
FINAL GOODBYE
The calling hours last Friday saw hundreds of people from Elizabethtown and nearby towns waiting in line.
On Saturday, United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown was filled beyond capacity with final prayers for a man who will be long remembered here.
As the funeral procession moved slowly from the church on Court Street to Black Brook Cemetery, state police and sheriff’s department cars lead Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department in a funeral cortège with Duso making one final run on the back of the company’s shining white antique fire truck.
Photo by Kim Dedam
The funeral cortège wound slowly through Elizabethtown the following day, passing beneath an American flag placed above River Street by the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department.
The line of more than a hundred vehicles passed under an American flag fluttering gently over River Street, beside the Boquet River, as it hung from the aerial truck brought in by Keeseville Volunteer Fire Company.
Family, friends and neighbors were joined in the sad and slow processional by supreme court justices, local elected officials, sheriff’s department officials, business owners, emergency services personnel, court and state police.
Bag pipes lifted a slow and solemn final serenade for Duso, notes carried in a gentle late summer wind into blue September skies.
A convocation was held after burial on Saturday at the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department fire house.
“As I just said goodbye; my heart hurts thinking about the great man that was my ‘uncle’ Steve,” wrote Marlene LaRose in a deeply touching public remembrance on social media.
“Our community has lost a man that most could only imagine to be. May we all, but especially Aunt Wanda, Beaner, RB and Willie, have the strength to let the memories of this great man heal our hearts.”
Duso was born in Elizabethtown on July 31, 1957, son of the late Harold and Erika (Ransom) Duso.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda (Dougal) of 35 years, three sons, Stephen Jr. (Elissa), Richard (Kimber), William, and his beloved Bloodhound “Duchess.”
He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Rivers, and brothers Bernard (Linda) and Thomas (Alma). He also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, Calen, Anna, Keenan and Scotty, were the joy of his life.
Steve graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1976.
His obituary shared words written by Ernest Hemingway:
“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguishes one man from another.”
