Communities mourn: Stephen F. Duso Sr. laid to rest

ELIZABETHTOWN | Elizabethtown firefighter and Essex County Court officer Stephen F. Duso Sr., who died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 30, is being remembered as a gentle man who helped others.

“Steve joined the fire department as soon as he got out of high school,” Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Edward Martin said, as dozens of firefighters and emergency personnel gathered to pay final respects last Friday evening.

“He was dedicated and always responded. You could always depend on him. And if he didn’t have a right answer, he got a right answer.”

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam

The somber line of dress uniforms showed how far-reaching Duso’s reputation was for service, courage and commitment. Fire personnel from Schroon, Westport, Keene Valley, Moriah, Willsboro and beyond waited to walk together into the funeral home. Many uniformed officers represented the Essex County Sheriff’s department, where Duso had worked as a deputy for 16 years.

A group of about 12 court officers spoke quietly of their long-time colleague, who had spent 16 years as bailiff in Essex County courtrooms and was a sergeant for the state Office of Court administration.

They recalled how he treated people with respect. And how he took great joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren and his wife, Wanda.

Duso, 60, was also an Essex County Fire Investigation Unit investigator and a county deputy fire coordinator.

‘TRULY WONDERFUL PERSON’

Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said the loss would be felt deeply in these communities.

“Steve was one of a kind. He was very communities-oriented, not unlike Charlie Martin. He always put others before self,” Monty said.

“He gave his all for his community, his family, his grandchildren. He was a truly wonderful person.”

News of the sudden passing left a pallor on the rural towns last week.

Via social media, Essex County lawyer Debra Whitson, a former assistant district attorney, said many were shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.

“Stephen Duso never failed to make me smile and laugh, whether it was at the courthouse, sometimes even in the courtroom at the most inappropriate times, or on Facebook, where he loved to joke with me and so many others,” she said, in a poignant remembrance.