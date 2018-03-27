Community ‘Walks Together’ against racism

× Hundreds of people rallied in the “We Walk Together” march last Thursday, the latest in a series of efforts designed to fortify Plattsburgh as a welcoming community following a string of racially-charged incidents in recent weeks. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo PLATTSBURGH | Hundreds of students and area residents rallied against racism at SUNY Plattsburgh last Thursday, the latest in a series of events designed to fortify the Lake City as a welcoming community following a string of racially-charged incidents. Organized by local faith leaders and billed as a way to show support for students of color, the march saw over 300 community members brave the cold and rally through campus in a show of solidarity. “Our goal is that this be a warm, welcoming, supportive event,” rabbi David Kominsky, an organizer, told a packed crowd at the Newman Center ahead of the march last Thursday. Kominsky said that following events in recent weeks — between a student’s racist SnapChat message and white nationalist fliers posted around Plattsburgh — students may feel like the city isn’t a welcoming place. “(Students) see the Confederate flags, they see the Facebook posts of ignorant individuals filled with hate, and they feel like that represents the Plattsburgh community as a whole. “Most of us are quieter, we’re not shouting, ‘Hey, we’re not racist.’” Many community members are concerned, he said, but remain unsure of how best to make students of color feel safe on campus. “We don’t know how to make (students) feel safe. But we want to be actively involved in any way we can, and we want to respect that (students) should take the lead, and we’ll follow that lead.” Latay Moultrie, one of the student activists who organized rallies and forums last month where students voiced their concerns about the college administration’s response to racist incidents on campus, said that she wasn’t able to attend the march last Thursday. “But any time the community comes together is a good thing,” she said. × Photo by Elizabeth Izzo ‘IT’S JUST HATRED’ Jim Godfrey, a retired state trooper and SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus, said that everyone has the right to feel safe at school. “I think everybody should have a good college experience,” he said as he followed the march down Rugar Street, the glow of police squad car lights illuminating the pathway as law enforcement halted traffic at the crosswalks.

His thoughts turned to the student’s SnapChat post. “This is no place for it. It’s just hatred,” he said. “The world already has enough problems.” Not long after the SnapChat post, at least nine white nationalist fliers were spotted in downtown Plattsburgh, prompting some community members to worry that racism is escalating in the Lake City. “I does seem like it’s escalating,” said Paul Ferrari, a social worker based in West Chazy. Ferrari pointed to the fliers as what prompted him to join the march on March 23. “We’re all just people,” he said. “This is something we need to speak out against.” According to Plattsburgh City Police Lieutenant Brad Kiroy, police did not receive any formal complaints about the posters. Because no formal complaint was filed, there’s no formal investigation into the matter. But Plattsburgh City Police remain on the lookout. “If there’s a violation of law, that’s certainly something we’ll address,” Kiroy told The Sun earlier this month. RESIGNATION VOTE STALLED Last month a student’s racist SnapChat post, which included the message “lynching n***ers tonight,” roiled the campus community for weeks and prompted student activists to call for three college administrators to resign. The student who posted the SnapChat left the college the next day, and the college president, John Ettling, released a list of proposals a few days later designed to address student concerns and bolster inclusivity on campus. Ettling kickstarted the first, a social justice task force, last week. But the students’ call for the resignation of Ettling, Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley and Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen appears to have stalled in the chain of command. Through it was approved by the Student Association on Feb. 21 and sent on to faculty on Feb. 27, the Faculty Senate deferred action to an all-faculty meeting on March 2, where no action was taken. A general resolution in support of students, drafted by former city councilor Stuart Voss, was expected to be circulated after the last faculty meeting before being released to permissive referendum. But that resolution hasn’t been circulated since that meeting on March 2, according to Voss.

“Faculty are continuing to discuss how they can make a meaningful statement and meaningful change to show all students that they care about inclusion on the campus and in classrooms,” said Wendy Gordon, the faculty’s presiding officer. The faculty and staff don’t have the authority to ask for the resignation of college administrators. But if faculty agree to support the Student Association’s vote of no confidence, whether in its entirety or by singling out certain administrators, it’s an opinion that will resonate, Gordon told The Sun earlier this month. “This is a document that carries moral weight,” she said. Asked how she felt that the faculty and staff have yet to vote on students’ call for resignations, Moultrie sighed. “I don’t know how I feel about that right now,” she said. “I’m still trying to wrap my head about it.” SUNY PLATTSBURGH SOCIAL JUSTICE TASK FORCE SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling named Maxine Perry and Dr. Jonathan Slater to co-chair the Social Justice Task Force, the first of a list of steps proposed to improve the campus climate. The task force is charged with helping the president and college leadership better understand matters of social justice, ensuring all voices are heard, according to a news release. The work will be ongoing and inform further action steps the college should undertake and what other factors should be considered. The group is expected to send its initial report to Ettling no later than Aug. 1. “Maxine and Jonathan are especially qualified to help lead this effort,” Ettling said in a statement. “Along with the rest of this task force, we are going to have an inclusive, transparent and thoughtful process in how we address matters of diversity and acceptance here.” Perry currently serves as tenant relations coordinator for the Plattsburgh Housing Authority. She has served as coordinator and member for a number of local advocacy groups. “In order to create a peaceful community, we must practice social justice,” Perry said. “Protecting social justice is a catalyst to propel individuals and groups to action, therefore aspiring to seek solutions that are fair and just.”