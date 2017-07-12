Community Band Festival returns to Lake George this weekend

× Expand Photo provided Several tuba players play the bass notes anchoring a band’s performance during a recent year’s edition of the annual Lake George Community Band Festival. This year’s band festival, with its free lineup of concerts, is set for Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15 in the Shepard Park amphitheater.

LAKE GEORGE — The sounds of spirited Broadway show tunes, patriotic marches, movie themes and classic music will fill the air this weekend as a handful of orchestral bands perform in a lineup of free concerts in the Shepard Park amphitheater.

The bands, hailing from small and large municipalities around the northeast U.S. and Canada, will be participating in the 13th annual Lake George Community Band Festival, set for Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

The concerts begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday with three jazz bands — the Big Band of Ottawa, Canada, the Ballston Spa Community Jazz Band and the Center Stage Band of Plainville, Connecticut — each performing successively for about 70 minutes each.

The music resumes at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday with an opening ceremony, followed by the Eagles Community Band of Pittsfield, Massachusetts at 11 a.m., then the Middletown, Connecticut Symphonic Band at noon, the Simsbury, Connecticut Community Band at 1 p.m., the Concert Band of Kanata of Ashton, Ontario at 2 p.m., followed by the Phoenix Community Band of Manlius at 3 p.m. The Nepean Concert Band of Ottawa, Canada concludes Saturday’s first set beginning at 4 p.m. with an hour-long concert.

After an intermission, the next group to perform is the Honeoye Falls Community Band at 5:30 p.m., followed by Ballston Spa Community Band at 6:30 p.m., and it concludes with a performance by the Lake George Community Band at 7:30 p.m.

Event Coordinator Timothy Powhida said Tuesday that the Community Band Festival annually draws thousands of people, with audiences of as many as 700 people at a time in the amphitheater.

“Every year, the crowds absolutely enjoy the huge variety of music that we present,” Powhida said, noting that the various bands range from 45 to 70 members each, with musicians ranging in age from 15 to well past 90 years old.

Festival Publicist Dale Perry of Lake George has said that the festival annually upholds the hometown community band tradition of bringing musical enjoyment to all generations.

Families are urged to bring folding chairs — and their friends, Powhida said.

If it rains, the concert venue will be the Lake George High School on northern Canada Street in the village. For details, visit lgcb.org.