Community contributes $52K to Plattsburgh YMCA

× Expand Photo courtesy Plattsburgh YMCA, via Facebook The Plattsburgh YMCA recently closed out its Community Support Campaign with a total of $52,572 donated by over 150 community members.

PLATTSBURGH | When the Plattsburgh YMCA’s board, staff, volunteers and donors gathered at Valcour Brewing Company last month to announce the results of their recent fundraising campaign, the group had much to celebrate.

In just over six weeks, $52,572 had been raised by over 150 donors as part of the non-profit’s Community Support Campaign.

“We’re humbled by the outpouring of support from our community,” YMCA CEO Justin Ihne said. “We can’t do what we do without their support. The fact that we haven’t had one of these campaigns in on over 20 years, to have this kind of success, is truly a great thing.”

The funding will ensure equal access to the YMCA regardless of whether or not a community member can afford their programs, according to Ihne.

“Not everyone realizes that we provide financial assistance for all programs,” he said.

Last year, the YMCA allocated over $130,000 in financial assistance to youth, families, adults and older adults for reduced memberships and program fees.

“We’re still getting people contributing to this day,” said Ihne. “People are hearing about this very important piece of the YMCA and they’re coming in, they’re calling and they’re contributing.”

The Plattsburgh YMCA serves over 4,200 members across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, according to a news release. It helps over 350 youth with swim lessons every year, and over 500 children flourish in after school and child care programs at the YMCA.

“The YMCA has been here since 1896 in our community, and we’ve been serving families, children and youth for all that time,” Ihne told The Sun.

The local YMCA boasts four locations; two membership locations in Plattsburgh and Malone, a 400-acre Camp Jericho in Altona and the Bright Beginning Child Care Center in Plattsburgh.