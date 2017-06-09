Community forum on single-payer health insurance scheduled

× Expand The Northern New York Citizens for Better Health Care is inviting the public to join in a discussion with a panel of health experts on Monday, June 12, from 6-8 p.m., at the Crandall Library in Glens Falls.

GLENS FALLS — The Northern New York Citizens for Better Health Care has organized a series of forums to discuss healthcare topics affecting New York residents, including the cost of prescription medicines.

Sara Carpenter, whose husband is on a leukemia medication costing over $11,000 per month, said the first forum will be a discussion of a single-payer healthcare system and what that might mean in terms of the cost of healthcare.

The Northern New York Citizens for Better Health Care is inviting the public to join in a discussion with a panel of health experts on Monday, June 12, from 6-8 p.m., at the Crandall Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls.

Carpenter said there is a lot of confusion among citizens as to what a single-payer system is.

“It’s pretty confusing. It means two things depending on how you want to interpret it,” she said.

Carpenter said one understanding is that the government collects taxes and then pays healthcare costs through programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, and the Veterans Administration. She said the second understanding is there is one source for paying the costs but multiple sources of care.

“In that case the VA would not really be a single-payer because all the care providers are paid. The closest thing is Medicare, but it is not a true single-payer system,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said there are variations of Medicare, including Part A, which pays for hospital, Part B, which pays for outpatient, and Part D, which pays for prescription drugs, but which is only available through a private company.

“A lot of people call Medicare a single-payer system, but I would describe it as a public-private cooperative effort – and it’s failing,” she said.

Carpenter said the forum on the single-payer system is designed to be informative, and organizers have invited Dr. Andrew Coates, former president of Physicians for a National Health Program, who she said advocates a single-payer system; Dr. George Jolly, retired Saratoga Springs doctor, who is now looking at the cost of single-payer for cities, towns, counties, and schools; and Dr. Dan Larson, chief medical officer for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

Carpenter said Medicare administrative overhead costs are estimated to be between 1.8 to 3 percent, whereas for-profit rates are 30 to 40 percent. She said a single-payer system would immediately reduce overhead rates. She said Larson would speak on what a single-payer system would mean to Hudson Headwaters.

Carpenter said she is interested in hearing from a diverse group of people – those in favor of a single-payer system, those opposed, and those who don’t know how they feel.

“We would like to bring everyone together to share information on the pluses and minuses of a single-payer system,” she said.