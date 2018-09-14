Community forum regarding proposed school merger set

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sun Community News will host a community forum to discuss the proposed merger of Westport Central School (WCS) and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS).

The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Depot Theatre in Westport.

The forum is free and open to the public.

Community members from both school districts are expected to attend, along with state representatives, board members, school administrators and the media.

The community forum will offer a panel discussion moderated by Sun Community News Publisher Dan Alexander and Managing Editor Pete DeMola.

The panel comprises community members who have differing opinions of the proposed merger.

“The Sun has assembled a group of community members who are willing to take part,” said DeMola. “Some members of the group are in favor of a merger, some are against it and some are undecided. There is also a member of the merger study panel who will be taking part. The panel represents each school district — the participants are willing to share their thoughts publicly during the moderated discussion.”

According to Jane Hooper, brand and marketing manager at The Sun, the organization has one more panel seat to fill.

“We are hoping to find a resident of the Elizabethtown–Lewis School District who views the proposed merger unfavorably to take part in the discussion,” she said. “Alternatively, we would be willing to include a person from the district whose position is undecided. Anyone interested should contact me at the paper.”

Hooper can be contacted at 518-873-6368 ext. 205.

LONG ROAD

The Sun has been following the progress of the conversations for many months, through merger study meeting attendance, board meeting attendance, conversations within the communities and by following the conversations on social media.

At the recent ELCS and WCS school board meetings, the boards voted to let their respective school districts make the decision through straw polls scheduled for Oct. 9.

This straw poll tests the communities’ opinions to determine if the districts are supportive of the proposed merger.

If both communities vote in the affirmative, the boards of directors, school administrators and New York State Department of Education will begin the process that will develop a merged district.

It will also lead to a community-wide referendum in December, solidifying the decision. A negative vote on Oct. 9 in either community will halt the process, and the district will not merge. At that point, the merger proposal cannot be revisited for 365 days.

Since the two districts are about to cast their collective opinion regarding a merger, this community forum is being arranged to take place ahead of that vote.

DeMola said he has had conversations with those in favor of a merger and also with community members who view it as less favorable.

“While reading the merger study’s findings is important, it is also imperative to have open discussion. This is a topic that has led to some heated discussion among friends and neighbors with differing opinions,” he said.

“A community forum will allow those in favor of a merger and those against the merger to be heard publicly, along with those who may still be undecided, so that everyone can make an informed decision,” he said.

According to Publisher Dan Alexander, it is important for The Sun to encourage discussion.

“Our newspapers serve these local school districts and communities so we all have a vested interest in this issue,” he said.

“I firmly believe that community-based newspapers have a responsibility to community members and the region – helping to share information with one another, especially when debating such significant issues that can affect our communities for years to come. We are eager to help foster information sharing and good, thoughtful discussion by engaging our community members and then reporting on the outcome of those discussions.”