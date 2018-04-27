Community Fund accepting applications for grants

× Expand The Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region is accepting applications for 2018 grant awards. A component of the Adirondack Foundation, the CFGMR supports charitable organizations in Johnsburg, Chester, Minerva, Horicon and Schroon.

NORTH CREEK | The Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (CFGMR) is now accepting applications from area schools, municipalities, nonprofit and community organizations for its 2018 grant cycle.

The deadline to apply is June 1 at 5 p.m. Decisions will be made in July and successful applicants will be awarded grants at a ceremony in August.

According to Adirondack Foundation Chief Financial Officer Russ Cronin, the Adirondack Foundation was started in 1997 to serve Clinton County, portions of St. Lawrence County, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and Warren counties.

CFGMR was formed in 2006 and is a component of the Adirondack Foundation.

He said since the CFGMR was established in 2005, it has awarded nearly $115,000 to organizations in the towns of Johnsburg, Chester, Minerva, Horicon and Schroon. The CFGMR grants support community beautification, historic preservation, culture and the arts, education, recreation, and programs for youth, seniors and veterans.

Grant requests are limited to $1,000.

Minerva Youth Commission Chairman Danae Tucker said the commission received a $650 grant last year and used the money to help run a six-week summer camp — specifically to help pay for education providers, including educators from the Adirondack Folk School, who gave a presentation on Native American dance and games.

There were also wildlife educators who brought several different animals to show and talk about them to the kids. Tucker said the CFGMR made a difference for the Minerva Youth Commission program.

“Absolutely. We run the summer camps all the time, but would not have been able to have the quality and the educational component without the grant,” Tucker said.

Seagle Music Colony General Director Tony Kostecki said the CFGMR grant program has helped support its in-school opera program since it was begun in 2012.

“The (Community Fund for the) Gore Mountain Region grant was important to help in getting opera in schools. We use the funds to underwrite our program in regional schools,” Kostecki said.

A complete list of 2017 grant recipients can be found at adirondackfoundation.org/news/annual-reports/annual-report-2017.

Cronin said the average grant is about $1,000, but there are grants awarded for less than that amount.