Community meal served for holiday

CROWN POINT | The blessings that many people share should also lead them to look to the needs of others, the Rev. David Hirtle says.

Hirtle, the pastor of Crown Point First Congregational Church, said with that in mind, they’re starting to plan for this year’s free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Crown Point.

“Crown Point churches and businesses and community friends are again joining together to ensure that those Crown Point residents who are alone or those who might not have the means to celebrate Thanksgiving will have a traditional meal,” he said. “The meal is designed to rekindle friendship and promote fellowship in our community.”

This year the meal, consisting of all the traditional fixings, will be served at the United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall on Creek Road in Crown Point on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Hirtle said the meal is a collaborative between and the faith communities of Sacred Heart/St. Patrick’s, Crown Point United Methodist and First Congregational churches.

He said they are grateful to Debro’s On the Way Café, Crown Point Telephone Company, Crown Point Citgo, Hap’s Market, Village Auto, Crown Point Teachers Association, the Post Office Team, Champlain National Bank, Gunnison’s Orchard, Torri’s Hair Dresser, the Knapp Senior Club, Avery Energy, Crown Point Central School, Hammond Library, Lake Champlain Physical Therapy, Crown Point Health Center, and many individual citizens in the Crown Point area.

“Many are joining us to make this a true community time of fellowship and thanksgiving,” Hirtle said. “Where possible, the meal will be served with locally grown and prepared items. We are gratefully looking for staff to help us ensure the success of our community meal.

If you are able to help carve turkey, mash potatoes, cut pies, set up, serve and help clean up, please contact us.”

Call Hirtle at 518 597-3398 or Yvonne DuShane at 518 597-3212 to volunteer.

“We are limited in the delivery of meals this year,” Hirtle said. “If you are a Crown Point resident and unable to physically join us for dinner or have no one to pick up your meal and would like a meal, we are asking that you call, and we will send someone to deliver your meal.”

Hirtle said it’s a total community effort to ensure fellowship and a traditional hot meal for those who might not have one otherwise in Crown Point.

There will be no charge for the Crown Point community meal.