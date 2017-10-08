Community party is planned

× Comical scarecrows are everywhere in Moriah and Port Henry. A community Halloween party is on Oct. 22. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a community Halloween party at its downtown offices.

The free party is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at chamber offices at 4317 Main St. in Port Henry.

Cider and donuts will be served and activities will include pumpkin painting and crafts.

Children of all ages are urged to wear their costumes, chamber President Cathy Sprague said.

“This event is for children and adults, anyone who wants to stop in,” she said. “It’s a pre-Halloween party for all ages.”

Port Henry and Moriah have a strong trick-or-treating tradition, she said, with groups of kids going door-to-door through the town to get candy from residents.

Trick-or-treating is on Halloween, which is Tuesday, Oct. 31 this year, she said. The party was scheduled so it wouldn’t interfere with the regular trick-or-treat activities.

The chamber has already filled the community with brightly-garbed scarecrows for Halloween.