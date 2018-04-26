Community plot will expand

× Expand photo provided The Community Garden at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga is taking additional gardeners.

TICONDEROGA | The Community Garden at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga is seeking new gardeners.

The gardening season is almost upon us, so now is the time to seriously consider growing healthy foods, enjoying the exercise and also the camaraderie of other gardeners, garden manager Betty Rettig said.

A fenced-in area and water are provided. A few plots are available: a 10’ x 10’ for $12.50, a 10’ x 20’ for $25 or a 10’ x 40’ for $50.

Organic gardening methods using no chemicals are expected.

“Just imagine that fresh ripe tomato or a bunch of fresh green beans ready to enjoy,” said Rettig. “Or, perhaps you want to grow some pretty flowers or some pumpkins or squash that just won’t grow in your own yard.

“The Community Garden behind the church could be just the right place for you. It has plenty of sunshine, water and room within a fenced-in area. The Community Garden may be the place to teach gardening techniques to the next generation, too.”

The Community Garden was initially installed by Kevin Densmore, who earned his Boy Scout Eagle Award with the project.

“Many wonderful harvests have since been enjoyed,” Rettig said.

The trustees of the church oversee the garden along with Rettig, who manages the activities.

For more information about the garden or to secure an application, contact the church office at 518-585-7995.