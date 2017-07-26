Community raising funds to aid family of Essex restaurant owner

× Expand Photo provided The community is raising funds to aid the family of Raymond Faville, an Essex restaurateur who passed away unexpectedly on July 17.

ESSEX — Donations are pouring in for the family of a local restaurant owner who died last week.

As of Tuesday, the crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe has generated $7,585 for the family of Raymond Faville, who drowned in Lake Champlain on Monday.

Faville operated Chez Lin & Rays with his wife, Linda, since 2012.

Close friends set up the campaign to defray the costs of his burial and the “loss of revenue this seasonal restaurant will incur during these peak July days while the family takes time to grieve.”

In addition to Linda, Faville leaves behind two children: Tristan and Stefan.

According to the campaign website, Ray’s “pride and joy” will reopen at the end of July.

The campaign goal is to raise $25,000 by Aug. 17, according to the campaign’s website, whose creator was identified as Rebecca Palmer of Essex.

Condolences poured in throughout the week.

A donor who identified themselves as Meghan Leah said she was glad to be given the opportunity to work for the Favilles, who were family friends.

“From the first day I arrived, I fell in love with being here and decided I never wanted to spend another summer anywhere else,” Leah wrote. “The reason for this is because Tristan’s parents, Ray and Linda, have created a magical place where everyone feels safe, welcome, and happy.”

Leah cited Ray’s passion for cooking and serving others as “uniquely special.”

“He truly has left this world a better place than when he found it,” Leah wrote.

Faville was found in close proximity to his boat near the Essex Marina on July 17.

He was 60.

The cause of death was asphyxia due to fresh water drowning with a contributing factor being acute alcohol intoxication, authorities said.

Faville was also the former owner of Lock 12 Marina and the Finch and Chubb Restaurant in Whitehall.

In lieu of online donations, checks can be mailed directly to Tristan Faville at PO Box 212, Essex, NY 12936.