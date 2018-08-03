Community rallies for beloved youth coach

ALTONA | Through countless games, whether it be softball, basketball or soccer, Frank Dumas has been on the sidelines or in the stands cheering on the student athletes at Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS).

A man known for his endless kindness and giving spirit, Dumas has been a beloved fixture at the local school for 30 years.

Now his community is rallying behind him as he battles cancer.

A benefit dinner for Dumas and his family is being planned for next Saturday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., at the Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona.

“Frank has supported many past organizations and benefits, and people in general,” said step-daughter Kerri Dumas. “Now it’s time for us to give back to him.”

When Frank Dumas was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, the impact went far beyond his family. It was a turn of events that was felt widely by all those that knew him.

“He went through treatment for about a year, and there were ups and downs,” NCCS Superintendent Robb Garrand said.

Dumas pulled through, and enjoyed six months of being cancer-free.

“It was a very happy day when we got a good bill of health,” said Garrand.

But the cancer later returned.

His doctor told the family that he was in need of immediate treatment, and Dumas made the trek to the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia for chemotherapy treatments.

Dumas continues to travel to Philadelphia for those treatments today, and his community are coming together to him to help him on his way.

“Frank would give anybody the shirt off his back,” said Kerri Dumas. “If anyone ever needed help, he’d be there to lend a hand.”

With every win and every loss, he’s always been there for the children in his community.

“This is a community face that represents all of our towns,” Garrand said. “He could be feeling miserable, and he’d tell you he’s feeling great.

“He’s one of the biggest assets we have here.”

Meal tickets at the benefit dinner are $15. The menu includes barbecue beef, chicken, corn, potatoes and baked beans. Dinner is served at 4:30 p.m.

A Chinese auction will be on-site with donations from friends and local businesses. 50/50 raffles are planned every hour, and improv comedy troupe Completely Stranded will perform at 5:30 p.m.

Live music with 5 O’Clock Somewhere kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to Dumas.

“This will be a great opportunity for everyone to come out and support him and see how he’s doing,” Kerri said.

Tickets are available in advance at Dragoon’s Farm Equipment in Mooers, Cornerstone in Rouses Point or Borderview in Champlain.

If you can’t make it, donations can also be sent to Kerri Dumas or Norm Bonneau, ATTN: Dumas Fundraiser, 41 Missle Base Rd., Champlain, NY 12919.