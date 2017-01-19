Community rallies for Duso family

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The community is raising funds to aid a local man’s recovery from a head injury. Bernard Duso remains hospitalized at Albany Medical Center.

ELIZABETHTOWN — For a local couple, the year was supposed to be one of milestones.

Linda Duso had just retired after 31 years at Aubuchon Hardware in Elizabethtown.

On the horizon were endless days spent traveling with her husband, Bernard, and relaxing with their tight-knit family.

Perhaps she’d check into the Court Street location to see how the store was coming along under the management of her son, Boo.

And, of course, their anniversary was coming up.

But on Dec. 29, Bernard took a nasty fall while getting out of his truck and hit his head.

Duso, 69, fractured his skull and suffered a brain injury and remains hospitalized at Albany Medical Center.

Just hours earlier, the couple spent the morning with Aubuchon senior management, who came to Elizabethtown to celebrate Linda’s long career with the company.

Now the routine is starkly different as the family grapples with a new reality.

Bernard’s condition is touch-and-go, said Tom Sloan, an Aubuchon employee and family friend.

To help the family with expenses, Sloan started a crowdfunding campaign.

To date, the community has raised nearly $1,100. Sloan is hoping for $25,000.

All donations will be used to help the couple with medical bills and improvements to their home, including the installation of a handicap accessible ramp.

“I don’t know what he’ll need when he comes home,” Sloan said.

Times like this are hard for the community and all donations are appreciated, Sloan wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Bernard is a strong man and is loved by all in our small community. He is known as the Santa Clause of Elizabethtown and a good friend to all that know him.

“The Aubuchon crew is thinking of him,” Sloan said.

A benefit is also scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Tops Friendly Market in Elizabethtown.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/medical-funds-for-bernard-duso-s.