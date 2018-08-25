Community rallies for local man awaiting heart transplant

× Expand A Westport man is awaiting a heart transplant. His community is backing the family by hosting a fundraiser at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall next weekend.

WESTPORT | A Westport man is currently awaiting a heart transplant — and he’s got the community behind him.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Matt Looby, a 59-year-old veteran of the Marine Corps., is slated for next weekend.

Looby was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy 16 years ago, and he’s suffered with a weak and enlarged heart for years, according to his wife Charie Looby.

His heart valve has “essentially become non-functioning,” she said.

“He needs a transplant, and he’s on the list. But it could be a year or more.”

Matt will undergo a surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital later this month as doctors attempt to repair his valve and implant an artificial LVAD pump.

The recovery period will be lengthy, around 20 days in the hospital alone, and it’s unclear how long it may be until he’s able to get a new heart.

With trips back and forth from Plattsburgh and the hospital in Boston ongoing, his family is raising money to help with medical and travel expenses during this waiting period.

At the community dinner on Sept. 2, the family will cook the spaghetti, Essex Farm and Full and By Farm will provide produce for salads, homemade meatballs will be served with fresh beef from Ben Wever Farm, the Dogwood Bread Company is providing baguettes, local beer will be available from the Ledge Hill Brewing Company and for dessert, Stewart’s Shop is donating ice cream sundaes.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and kids under 6 will eat for free. All proceeds benefit the Loobys. Dinner is served from 2-6 p.m.

A variety of entertainment is on tap, including performances by Ploughman’s Lunch and the Plattsburgh Police Pipes and Drums. A bake sale, 50-50 raffle and Chinese auction are also planned.

“I’ve never seen a Chinese auction this big,” said Charie. Items include stained glass from the Westport Trading Company, art and gift certificates to a vast swath of local businesses and restaurants in Plattsburgh.

“It’s going to be a terrific time,” she said.