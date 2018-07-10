Community reacts to initial High Peaks overuse solutions

× Expand Photo provided/DEC The state Department of Environmental Conservation modified parking spots in designated parking lots ahead of the July 4 holiday in an effort to better control parking at popular trailheads.

KEENE | The state has rolled out the first phase in a multi-year plan to address overuse on some of the Adirondacks’ most popular hiking trails.

Actions along the Route 73 corridor commenced by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) during the July 4 holiday week included:

Striping parking spots in designated parking lots;

Increasing the number of portable bathrooms along the corridor;

Installing kiosks along the corridor that provide information on nearby, under-utilized alternate hiking opportunities;

Installing electronic variable messaging boards directing hikers to the kiosks, including at King Phillips Spring Pull-off (Northway Exit 30), Marcy Field in Keene and Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex;

Installing displays which provide information on nearby underutilized alternate hiking opportunities at the Northbound High Peaks Rest Area and Lake Placid Visitor Information Center.

The DEC will also begin steering visitors to less-trafficked destinations in the Adirondack Park and will begin phasing out roadside parking around popular trailheads towards the end of the month.

The High Peaks, Dix, Giant and Hurricane Wildernesses, Baxter Mountain and the Saranac Lake 6’er peaks have all attracted an “unprecedented number of users” in recent years, said the DEC.

STAKEHOLDERS REACT

Over the five-day period from July 4 through July 8, approximately 1,500 hikers — roughly 300 per day — signed in at the Cascade and Porter Mountain trailhead, according to the DEC.

While Adirondack Wilderness Advocates co-founder Brendan Wiltse welcomed the changes, he questioned their execution.

A pair of electronic displays directed guests into Mt. Van Hoevenberg to get more info. But guests were greeted with a single interpretive display which generated bewilderment amongst visitors, he said.

“What I’ve heard is visitors are confused and staff frustrated that they can’t give people the info they’re looking for,” Wiltse told The Sun on Sunday. “I think it could have been executed better.”

The Adirondack Council cheered the changes, but called for a parking reservation system to be included in the proposed updates to the High Peaks Unit Management Plans (UMP).

“The state is taking important first steps in managing successful tourism in the Adirondacks,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway in a statement. “We are encouraged by this progress. But more is needed to protect water quality and wildlife from being loved to death. Some of the most popular hiking and camping destinations are located in the park’s most fragile and sensitive landscapes.”

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said it’s important to be mindful that the initial safeguards are the first in a series of many possible longterm solutions.

“I’ve very supportive of what the DEC is trying to do, and I’m working with them to develop their information system and reach hikers and help them be more informed,” Wilson said.

Stakeholders must also educate visitors in other areas, including taking care of their health, those of their pets and how to camp properly and otherwise be prepared for the outdoors.

“We can’t not start doing outreach and education,” Wilson said. “It’s just so desperately needed.”

At a moment when so many eyes are on possible solutions, he admits education efforts are a moving target, and will scale up in accordance with available resources — like providing bilingual material at kiosks, for instance.

“State agencies, partners and volunteers interacted with hundreds of visitors over the holiday and into the weekend,” said Benning Delamater, a DEC spokesman. “These efforts are just beginning and additional actions will continue to be implemented as our work continues through 2019 as part of a comprehensive effort to promote sustainable tourism and address public safety in the Adirondacks. The first phase of actions are underway, and we look forward to working with all partners to ensure these actions are communicated and implemented effectively.”

PERMITS & RANGERS

The efforts to tamp down on overuse follow four focus group meetings this past winter to address challenges at the wildly-popular Route 73 corridor.

The measures come when the DEC and Adirondack Park Agency (APA) are reviewing new draft UMP amendments for several areas, including the High Peaks Wilderness Complex.

The APA will consider the UMPs on July 12 and 13 at their monthly meeting in Ray Brook.

“Pending the approval of the UMPs in July, both APA and DEC are ready to implement these projects and continue the planning effort to preserve this valuable part of our Park,” said APA Chairman Sherman Craig in a statement.

If the UMPs are approved by DEC, the state agency will relocate the trailhead up Cascade Mountain and will construct a new trail up Mt. Van Hoevenberg from the new trailhead in time to open for Columbus Day Weekend.

DEC is also working with partners to develop a plan to pilot a shuttle bus at the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex and will conduct a study to assess traffic patterns and usage of major travel corridors.

Volunteer Campground Ambassadors will also be deployed this summer to “distribute messages that encourage proper planning, preparation, and practices which facilitate safe, enjoyable, and low-impact outdoor recreation.”

While not included in the proposed UMP amendments, some environmental groups, including Adirondack Wild, are calling for a permit system for some popular hiking areas.

A growing coalition of stakeholders are also calling for an increase in forest rangers as tourism continues to boom in the Adirondacks, including the Adirondack Council and the Police Benevolent Association of New York State Law Enforcement (PBA of NYS).

“The PBA of NYS fully supports the draft amendments to the High Peaks Wilderness and the Vanderwhacker Wild Forest,” said Dan De Federicis, PBA of NYS executive director and counsel, in a statement. “However, we are concerned that while these amendments are well thought out and comprehensive, we don’t want them to become another unfunded mandate.”